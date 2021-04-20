CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K&B Management, a Charlotte-based aesthetics consulting firm, announced that it has successfully attained above-average results with QWO, a first and only FDA-approved cellulite treatment injectable used to treat moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. The practice is one of the first to introduce the non-surgical cellulite treatment to its patients and will continue to use this as a viable treatment option moving forward.
QWO, also known as collagenase clostridium, histolyticum-aaes, addresses a primary structural cause of cellulite by targeting the fibrous septae. Made from collagenases enzymes, the non-surgical, prescription injectable treatment works by releasing fibrous bands, redistributing fat cells, and stimulating the growth of new collagen.
"K&B Management is constantly reviewing new and innovative treatment options that can elevate the quality of aesthetics treatment for our patients," comments Founding Partner, Dr. Gaurav Bharti MD, FACS. "We've had outstanding results with QWO and have seen the onset of cellulite greatly decrease with as little as three treatment sessions."
The main causes of cellulite and its infamous dimples include the thinning of the skin, the accumulation of fat cells that push up against the skin, and the interaction between the fibrous connective cords and the underlying muscle. Cellulite can be a stubborn problem to treat that requires numerous, repeated office visits and a mix of treatment procedures over time. QWO injections are quick and require no long recovery time, with results seen as quickly as three treatment sessions over the course of two months.
"We are excited that K&B Management is one of the first to offer QWO and have found that our patients have greatly benefited from the treatments," says Co-Owner and Managing Partner, Dr. Bill Kortesis MD, FACS. "As always, we remain committed to ensuring our patients receive the best care and options available in the industry."
K&B Management strives to provide innovative, high quality treatment options to patients and its partnering aesthetic practices. The introduction and adoption of QWO is yet another one of K&B Management's investments in quality aesthetic treatment options.
K&B Management K&B Management, founded in 2019 by renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Bill Kortesis MD, FACS and Dr. Gaurav Bharti MD, FACS, offers strategic growth and consulting services to practices and providers in the medical aesthetic space. Charlotte-based with a national reach, K&B Management aims to facilitate the highest standard of aesthetic medicine by bridging the gap between providers and the industry. Through K&B Management's innovative, tactical approach, each provider has the means to thrive and deliver optimal patient experiences.
Bill Kortesis MD, FACS
Dr. Bill Kortesis is a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and board-certified plastic surgeon who aims to foster and spearhead the next generation of aesthetic medicine. Dr. Kortesis has made huge milestones in the future of aesthetic medicine through the investment of innovative technologies and the training of future plastic surgeons in the highest level of surgical technique. As Co-Owner and Managing Partner of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, and Co-Founder of K&B Management, Dr. Kortesis passionately believes in the important of utilizing digital means to provide optimal patient care while producing excellent results in the aesthetic space.
Gaurav Bharti MD, FACS
Dr. Gaurav Bharti is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been recognized by American Airlines magazine as one of the "Best Plastic Surgeons of America" and a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Dr. Bharti is highly focused on furthering the medical aesthetics industry through innovative concepts to improve patient outcomes and contributing to cutting-edge advancements. As a fellow mentor to the next generation of aesthetic surgeons, he has continued to contribute his expertise and continued education as an influential speaker in the industry. Based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Dr. Bharti practices at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, where he also acts as Co-Owner and Managing Partner. Additionally, he also serves as Co-Founder of practice growth consulting firm, K&B Management.
