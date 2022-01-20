CRESTWOOD, Ky., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K Rollins LLC has announced the release of their latest resource: "Incorporating the Keto Diet into a Busy Lifestyle." This guide provides helpful information including meal prepping, fast food keto options, how to watch for menu surprises, keto-friendly snacks, and how to do lazy/dirty keto.
Meal prepping is an essential part of maintaining the keto diet on a busy lifestyle. Meal prepping will allow users to decide what they're eating in advance so the guesswork will be taken out completely. For people with a busy lifestyle, eating lazy keto or dirty keto is always an option. Lazy keto is when a person counts daily net carbs (between 20 and 50 per day) instead of macronutrients, and dirty keto is when a person eats anything if the carbs remain between 20 and 50 grams per day.
According to K Rollins LLC, "Having a busy lifestyle doesn't have to prevent you from following a keto diet." Keto options are available at fast food restaurants, and when ordering from a menu, it's important to watch out for surprises.
