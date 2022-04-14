Atlanta home care agency received the prestigious Leader in Experience award as a top rated provider in North America over the past year.
ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kadan Homecare, a highly awarded homecare agency in metro Atlanta, announced today that it has achieved national recognition for caregiving and operational excellence again this year. Kadan Homecare was named a Leader in Experience, a Provider of Choice and an Employer of Choice as part of Home Care Pulse's 2022 Best of Home Care® recognition program.
"Last year had to be one of the most challenging we've faced as our clients battled the continued isolation of COVID-19," said Dina Kadan White, Vice President, Kadan Homecare. "Our outstanding caregivers showed their compassion and resilience during the last 24 months under the most difficult conditions we've ever experienced. The pandemic demanded that we be creative and innovative as we cared for our treasured clients and supported our valued caregivers – and that's just what we did."
Each year, only 100 of the country's most outstanding homecare agencies receive Leader in Experience honors based on the results of both client and caregiver experience surveys. Recipients must earn both Provider and Employer of Choice Awards and attain one of the highest overall satisfaction scores in the industry.
Client and caregiver opinions, as expressed in a year-long program of telephone surveys, determine the home care agencies' scores. An independent company which contracts with homecare agencies to conduct monthly telephone surveys of clients and caregivers, Home Care Pulse assures confidentiality in exchange for unbiased feedback.
During its more than three decades of family ownership, Kadan Homecare has upheld its mission statement – Caring for Families Like Only Family Can – to shape every interaction with its clients and their families as well as their caregivers. To schedule a complimentary evaluation to explore companion services, personal care or transition programs, visit kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even in a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
About Kadan Homecare
Celebrating more than 35 years in business, Kadan Homecare is a family-owned, private duty homecare agency that provides companion and personal care, as well as skilled nursing, to help support families with short and long-term needs. Kadan's comprehensive C.A.R.E. Transitions™ program enhances post-discharge monitoring to help minimize hospital readmissions. Kadan currently provides caregiver services ranging from post hospitalization and respite relief to hospice assistance for families spanning 16 metropolitan Atlanta counties. For more information about Kadan, please visit http://www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.
