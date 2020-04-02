NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, a leading consumer seed-to-shelf CBD company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announced today the addition of Garrett Bain as Chief Commercial Officer of its Kadenwood Biosciences division.
In his new role, Bain will focus on building the Sales and Marketing roadmap for Kadenwood Biosciences, which ensures the quality, purity and consistency of Kadenwood's proprietary CBD. Previously the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of GenCanna, executing multi-channel sales and marketing strategies, Bain aims to grow Kadenwood Biosciences' platform by creating a tiered product offering for clients and enhancing the overall customer experience.
Kadenwood Biosciences oversees the brand's industry-leading hemp farming practices, including the technology behind its genetics and breeding practices, hemp production and management of greenhouse operations.
"I'm excited to be joining a company leading in quality, executive leadership and infrastructure. Kadenwood stands apart from any other brand in the CBD space because of the high standards it upholds, providing consumers with a trusted experience," says Garrett Bain, Chief Commercial Officer of Kadenwood Biosciences. "I look forward to working with these proven industry leaders as Kadenwood continues its accelerated growth and broadens the CBD market by gaining consumer trust with quality, industry leading products."
"As we continue to grow, both as a brand and as an industry, I feel the greatest importance is having a strong, knowledgeable, and effective team in place to foster consumer trust in the safety and efficacy of CBD products," says Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "We have built the most talented team in the industry, which has made the Kadenwood brand a beacon for top talent, like Garrett. We look forward to adding his skillset to our arsenal as we build Kadenwood Biosciences into a full-service provider of industry-leading quality CBD."
The appointment comes at a pivotal time as Kadenwood expands further into the Personal Care, Food & Beverage, and Pet Care sectors. Bain brings an extensive history of success and is a seamless addition to Kadenwood's world-class executive team, which is backed by decades of award-winning CPG marketing experience, he joins:
- Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO. The former Chief Marketing Officer of King's Hawaiian, known for doubling the brand's revenue to $400M during his five-year tenure, Dickens is a proven leading executive with a track record of driving growth for category-leading brands and global Fortune 500 companies alike, including Kraft Foods, Henkel Personal Care, and LifeLock
- Doug Weekes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. The former General Manager of Kraft Foods' beverage divisions and SVP/General Manager for Henkel's U.S. Personal Care business, Weekes is a seasoned leader and entrepreneur in the Consumer Goods space, credited for having led the over $500M acquisition of CORE water by KDP
- Brian Newberry, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. An expert in the hemp growing and processing industry, Newberry works closely with farmers and government agencies in shaping the CBD industry's standards and regulations. The serial entrepreneur also has extensive experience in integrated marketing, previously serving as a corporate and product strategist for brands like MasterCard, Honda and DIRECTV
- Todd Davis, Chairman of the Board. The Co-Founder and former Chairman and CEO of LifeLock has a notable career of scaling businesses. In addition to leading LifeLock through an over $1B IPO in 2012, followed by a successful $2.3B acquisition by Symantec, Davis is best known for building great teams to establish early stage companies and positioning them for success
- Mike Diedrick, Chief Financial Officer. A finance executive with a career of leading roles in the CPG space, Diedrick has an excellent track record of directing Commercial and Operations Finance teams for leading companies including Kraft Foods, Oscar Mayer, and Purity Organic
- Scott Link, Head of Sales, CPG. Scott has two decades of sales and general management experience across the Personal and Pet Care sectors. He brings cross-channel relationships across the Mass, Value, Club, and Grocery channels, in addition to valuable headquarter Trade Marketing and Broker Management experience
- Cristina Weekes, President, Kadenwood Pet. A market expert with a deep career of leading brand management, strategic planning, innovation, and M&A efforts for brands including Kraft Foods, Sara Lee, Nabisco, and was most recently General Manager of Central Garden & Pet
- Traci Mason, VP and General Manager, Personal Care. Mason brings a wealth of product innovation and strategic marketing experience from previous roles growing profitable revenue across brands at Henkel, including Right Guard, Dry Idea and Dial
- Jason Waggoner, VP and General Manager, Kadenwood Biosciences. The former Director of Marketing for King's Hawaiian. Having also held several marketing roles at General Mills, Waggoner, has an extensive background focused on building strategic relationships and general management
- Monne Andersen, VP Consumer Insights & Services. A performance driven consumer insights expert, bringing her extensive experience uncovering key consumer behaviors to the quickly expanding and evolving CBD industry. Andersen has led a career of successfully leveraging key insights to drive brand development and product innovation for brands like King's Hawaiian, LifeLock, and Motorola
Kadenwood also exclusively benefits from the appointment of former Surgeon General Richard Carmona¸ MD, MPH, FACS to its Advisory Board. As the only brand in the space to have his expertise internally guiding its practices and innovations, Kadenwood is able to ensure its products meet Dr. Carmona's quality defining standards, developed over his leading career in public health, medicine, policy and the health and wellness market.
Kadenwood's proprietary CBD is developed to the highest standards across quality and potency, offering consumers an innovative way to experience its CBD formula, without any THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), created through Kadenwood's unique vertically-integrated seed-to-shelf production technology.
About CBD
CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is known to have many therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressive properties.
About Kadenwood, LLC
Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT in personal care.
To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.