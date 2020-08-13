JERUSALEM, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHR Medical today announced the company's participation in Oppenheimer's Private Life Sciences Company Call Series taking place virtually August 17-19, 2020.

Yaron Pereg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of KAHR Medical, has been invited to present an overview of the Company's Fusion Protein Technology and its lead, clinical stage, anti-CD47 candidate developed for the treatment of solid tumors.

Details regarding the Company's presentation are as follows:

Event: Oppenheimer's Private Life Sciences Company Call Series
Date: Monday, August 17, 2020
Time: 12:15 PM ET12:50 PM ET

About DSP107

DSP107 targets CD47-overexpressing tumors, simultaneously blocking macrophage inhibitory signals and delivering an immune costimulatory signal to tumor antigen-specific, activated T-cells.  CD47 is overexpressed on many cancer cells and binds SIRPα on immune phagocytic cells to produce a "don't eat me" signal.  DSP107 binds CD47 on cancer cells, blocking interaction with SIRPα and thus, blocking the "don't eat me signal". Simultaneously, DSP107 binds 41BB on T-cells, stimulating their activation. These activities lead to targeted immune activation through both macrophage and T-cell mediated tumor destruction.  Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for DSP107. Under this IND, the Company intends to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of DSP107 as a monotherapy and in combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in patients with advanced solid tumors. The study will be conducted at multiple centers in the United States and site activation activities are currently underway. The study will be conducted under a clinical collaboration with Roche.

About KAHR Medical

KAHR Medical develops the next generation of immuno-oncology drug candidates for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. Its proprietary technology enables the construction of targeted biological drugs generated by fusion of the active extracellular domains of a TNF-SF ligand and a type-I membrane protein. These Dual Signaling Proteins (DSPs) have two functional ends, which can simultaneously block and/or activate multiple reinforcing biological signals resulting in a synergistic outcome. The unique DSP composition ensures target activation and increased potency by assembling a high multimer protein structure which is essential for activation of the TNF receptor family. Investors in the Company include Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Limited a Consensus Business Group Limited subsidiary, HBL, Pavilion Capital, Mirae Asset, Korean Investment Partners and DSC Investments. For more information, please visit https://kahr-medical.com/.

Company contact:
Tsipi Haitovsky
Global Media Liaison
KAHR Medical
+972-52-5989-892
Tsipihai5@gmail.com

