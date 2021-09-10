LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globalization of disease has led the world to be only as resilient as the least resilient country and person, especially for highly contagious COVID-19 which has spread with a scale and severity not seen since the Spanish flu.
The variants of the virus (such as B.1.617.2 Delta, DeltaPlus, Epsilon, Gamma) continue to threaten even those vaccinated. Secondary diseases such as black fungus are targeting #COVID patients and killing almost one in two persons in such cases.
Aligning with KAILASA's spiritual responsibility to find spiritual solutions for the world, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism ("SPH"), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam ("JGM"), His Divine Holiness ("HDH") Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, the 293rd Guru Mahasannidhanam (Pontiff) of Shyamalapeeta Sarvajnapeetam and the 203rd reigning Emperor of Suryavamsa Surangi Samrajyam, envisioned and declared KAILASA to provide multi-layered quarantine facilities for all humanity.
During multiple live global satsangs, The SPH reminds humanity that human life is more precious and important than all economic principles or systems in totality because all these concepts are legitimate only because of their utility value which is to fundamentally make human life better. At least until this ongoing crisis ends, all economic policies (related to money, banking, fixing prices of commodities, etc.) need to be revised to make sure no human being suffers from hunger or the absence of required medical care.
Towards this vision, two monasteries of the Department of Health of KAILASA and International humanitarian agencies of the Red Om rolled out model multi-layered quarantine facilities in India which have a 100% success rate in providing preventive COVID care.
Supported by the Veda Agamic lifestyle of yoga, pooja, spiritual discourses, to build mind and body, the participants of this program are also supported by the ancient siddha and ayurvedic supplements, and vegetarian food to detox their bodies thus giving them free holistic and complete care for the body, mind and soul in the traditional Hindu way.
The report submitted to the United Nations was based on this multi-layered quarantine facility which has proved to be a very successful preventive health care system with no cases of COVID19 to date.
KAILASA has been successfully providing grassroots solid solutions in multifarious ways including:
- Providing sustainable community livings with multi-layered quarantine
- Educating citizens on individual pandemic management
- Leveraging best of different economic systems based on charity, barter, and money
- Providing food security and traditional Hindu medicines.
The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam, the Sovereign of KAILASA has urged citizens worldwide, especially from regions severely affected by the pandemic to protect themselves as the topmost priority and avail these free quarantine facilities that KAILASA has created, especially as home quarantine has failed for many and is known to be a primary reason for a large number of deaths in many scenarios.
The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam has emphasized the need and urged governments worldwide to provide food, safety, medical care, shelter, and all survival needs to all human beings under their care, with absolute multi-layered quarantine, until coronavirus is eliminated from planet earth including all different strains of the virus.
