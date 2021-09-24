MONTCLAIR, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the midst of Canada's struggle to fight the fourth wave of the COVID19 pandemic and as governments make plans to restore restrictions and policies, Mr. Justin Trudeau won his re-election as Prime Minister of Canada. Following the election, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam congratulated the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.
The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism gave a congratulatory message, "The pandemic has produced new kinds of dialogue between government and religious communities; it has made leaders more conscious of the important role religion continues to play in inspiring people to serve their society. I look forward to working closely together in the years ahead."
The SPH and KAILASA commend the work of the Prime Minister to address issues such as gender inequality and discrimination, and to promote the rights of women and girls across Canada, which is in alignment with KAILASA's national priorities, also based on the Hindu Cosmic principles such as "वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्" (Vasudeva Kutumbhakam) – "Entire world is my family".
With the blessings of Lord Paramashiva, KAILASA Nation welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeu as the Canadian Prime Minister.
Media Contact
Mr Ananda, Kailasa, +1 (425) 269-2923, contact@kailaasa.org
SOURCE KAILASA