OAKLAND, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest nonprofit, integrated health system, announced that it is joining with nonprofit Civica Rx in its mission of assuring that health providers nationally have access to stable and affordable supplies of essential generic medications throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Kaiser Permanente joins Civica as a governing member with a seat on the board of directors and as an integrated health system with 12.4 million members will provide an important voice in designing Civica's future strategy. The addition of Kaiser Permanente comes at a time when Civica is already delivering 20 essential generic medications, 10 of which are currently being used to treat COVID-19 patients. Civica is also working to significantly boost generic drug production within the United States.
"At Kaiser Permanente, we know that our members and all Americans need access to affordable medications for emergency care and to support recovery from illness and management of chronic conditions," said Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Greg Adams. "The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the critical need for ensuring consistent supplies of affordable, generic medications for patients and we are proud to join with Civica Rx to help lead these efforts."
Civica Rx was founded in 2018 by leading U.S. health systems concerned with shortages of essential generic drugs and philanthropic organizations passionate about improving health care. Today, more than 50 health systems are Civica members, representing more than 1,200 hospitals and over 30% of all licensed U.S. hospital beds.
"Kaiser Permanente is one of the country's most respected health organizations and we are honored they are joining Civica at a moment when the U.S. and the world are grappling with this public health emergency and uncertainty about a second wave for COVID-19," said Martin VanTrieste, Civica's CEO. "We will greatly value their expertise and input on the board during this urgent time of need."
Kaiser Permanente has a deep commitment to lowering prescription drug prices and reducing barriers to generic and biosimilar drug adoption. Kaiser Permanente dispenses 90 million prescriptions and administers 54 million inpatient and clinic doses annually.
About Civica Rx
Civica is a nonprofit enterprise established in 2018 by health systems (CommonSpirit Health, HCA Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Providence St. Joseph Health, SSM Health, and Trinity Health) and philanthropies (Gary and Mary West Foundation, Laura and John Arnold Foundation, and Peterson Center on Healthcare) to reduce chronic generic drug shortages and related high prices in the United States. Led by an experienced team of health care and pharmaceutical industry leaders, Civica is making strides to ensure patients and their needs come first and that essential generic medications are accessible and affordable.
About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.
