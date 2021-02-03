MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments and IoT solution providers, and RCN Technologies, a managed 5G and LTE technology solutions provider, today announced a new strategic partnership to support the effort to vaccinate the U.S. population against the novel coronavirus. The collaboration eases administrative workflow burdens presented by remote vaccination sites through the delivery of instant, secure and reliable internet connectivity.
Since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in December 2020, states and municipalities across the U.S. have been ramping up efforts to accelerate mass vaccinations safely and efficiently. Recently, the Biden administration announced an aggressive goal of vaccinating 300 million Americans by the end of summer 2021. To support this massive effort, Kajeet partnered with RCN Technologies to provide critical service to RCN's all-in-one Pop-up Network Kit for COVID-19 remote vaccination sites. Equipped with Kajeet wireless connectivity, the powerful, portable toolkit delivers an instant, secure and private Wi-Fi network backed by LTE wireless, enabling administrators to quickly access clinical data and update records in real-time.
Pop-up Network Kit Features
- Advanced Security: Sophisticated firewalls, application blocking, and enhanced security protocols guard data against malware and ransomware attacks. Additionally, extensive administrative, physical, and technical safeguards secure data from unauthorized access, disclosure, and use.
- Reliable Connection: Kits are provisioned on Kajeet's IoT management platform, Sentinel®, delivering instant, reliable, and secure LTE network connectivity, regardless of location.
- Plug-and-Play: Kits are delivered with white-glove customization featuring advanced security, privacy, and network preferences, enabling instant, battery-powered internet connectivity once turned on (and optional PoE in the LAN port).
- Durable Hardware: The kits are packaged in a rugged, compact, and lightweight case, ensuring maximum durability and portability.
- Supports Multiple Users: Devices support up to 10 connections, supporting pop-up vaccination sites of all sizes, from small parking lots to large stadiums.
"Successfully vaccinating the U.S. population against the coronavirus is a huge undertaking that requires seamless coordination and flawless execution," said Daniel J.W. Neal, founder and CEO of Kajeet. "As a mission-focused company dedicated to using wireless for good, we feel a duty to support this effort and are excited to partner with RCN to restore the health of our country and communities around the world."
"There's no better representation of a key company mission than to help organizations connect better by creating a solution that supports increasing our nation's objective to quickly and successfully vaccinate our communities," said Gary Menees, Director of Sales at RCN Technologies. "As a connectivity-focused company, we want to enable people and business to connect, both wirelessly and in-person. This new solution and partnership can make a major positive impact on our society."
Kajeet and RCN will host a live webinar on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the pop-up network kit for remote COVID-19 vaccination sites. To register for the free webinar, visit https://get.kajeet.net/iot-webinar.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
About RCN Technologies
RCN Technologies is a 5G & LTE-focused solutions provider with end-to-end white-glove service to help your entire business technology ecosystem run smoothly. RCN specializes in providing wireless data solutions, managed I.T. services, internet service, VoIP, connected devices, and highly skilled tech support. The company prides itself on being a technology ally for private and public organizations that expect more from their technology partner. More recently, RCN was named the first East Tennessee-area I.T. company to be certified woman-owned and rank on the Inc. 5000. For more information, call 865.293.0350 or visit rcntechnologies.com.
