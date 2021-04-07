MCLEAN, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
As organizations across all sectors prepare to welcome employees back on-site, prioritizing individuals' safety amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while simultaneously keeping business operations running is becoming a major challenge.
To support the safe return to the workplace, Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to enterprises, state and local governments, students and IoT solution providers, will host a live webinar featuring GetWireless titled, Staying Safe in a COVID-19 Era: Proximity Detection and Contact Tracing Solutions.
During the interactive webinar, attendees will gain an inside look at GetWireless' cutting-edge IoT-enabled proximity detection and contact tracing solution including how it works, the end-user experience and benefits. The webinar will also provide insight into Kajeet's innovation in the IoT space and how disease tracking technologies will continue to evolve and expand into the future.
WHO
Dominic Marcellino, Director of Strategy, Kajeet
David Smith, Vice President of IoT Solutions, GetWireless
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/ude7t
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
