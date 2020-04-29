CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos, the creator of the country's first and only drug discount management solution, announced today the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Micah Litow to president and COO. In his new role, Litow will be responsible for leading additional activities in commercial operations, sales and marketing, product management and finance as well as ensuring the realization of an intelligent infrastructure to eliminate duplicate discounts.
"We are an ambitious group of innovators with diverse backgrounds and skillsets and with a shared commitment to Kalderos' mission and vision," said Litow. "I am honored by this appointment and humbled by what we've collectively accomplished thus far. It's a privilege to work alongside passionate individuals as we bring an infrastructure rooted in transparency to fruition."
Litow has led operations at Kalderos since 2018 and is a commercialization professional with experience leading more than a dozen global healthcare product launches including consumables, capital equipment and software solutions. Having dedicated his career to extending life and the quality of it through his work in the healthcare industry, Litow embodies Kalderos' ethos, earnestly operating with a purpose-driven mindset.
Additionally, Litow's increased responsibilities include overseeing the functions of the newly consolidated data management and customer success teams under commercial operations to create a unified and central team.
"Micah's contributions have been instrumental in what we've achieved to this point and will continue to be for all that we have planned in the future," said Jeremy Docken, CEO and co-founder, Kalderos. "He's a true leader and I am confident that he will thrive in his new role as we push toward our future."
"Kalderos' team exudes the willpower needed to tackle complex healthcare issues — and Micah exemplifies this grit," said Joe Kaiser, director at Mercato Partners and Kalderos board member. "Kalderos' mission and team will undoubtedly benefit from his recent appointment."
Founded in Chicago in 2016, Kalderos is committed to building a drug discount management solution that identifies and resolves duplicate discounts, alleviating a multibillion-dollar problem.
About Kalderos
Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.