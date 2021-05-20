CINCINNATI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since being acquired by the global powerhouse in digital transformation, Infosys, Kaleidoscope Innovation, headquartered in Cincinnati Ohio, has seen double digit growth in client opportunities and revenue. One of the biggest drivers of that growth has been the clinical video and data team and their ability to generate knowledge and insights from clinical data to support clinical research. Today, that team becomes the Clinical Data Science team and will report into Medical Affairs, led by Dr. Elliott Fegelman, VP of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer.
Like all aspects of healthcare, clinical science data acquisition is moving to digital. With that digitization comes a need for assessing and scrubbing those data to protect personal health information and to objectively evaluate certain study parameters through good clinical data management practices. Kaleidoscope recognized the need for this service early and began offering clients the compliant and secure portals necessary for proper handling of human clinical research data.
The expertise needed to perform the work has centered on human screeners and graders. "The work requires great focus and consistency across the evaluators, as well as redundancies for quality control," Fegelman says. "Working with our partners at Infosys, we believe we can bring artificial intelligence and machine learning to the data that will streamline operations, improve accuracy and free the human element for what humans do best – interpretation."
Kaleidoscope continues to explore novel and innovative solutions to help their clients navigate the product development process in consumer, health care and industrial arenas. The creation of the Clinical Data Science team is an example of how they are able to quickly identify and leverage their leadership position to attract quality talent, allowing them to scale their best in class services.
About Kaleidoscope Innovation
Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-service insights and human factors, design and development firm. Offering both consultancy-style and onsite services, Kaleidoscope Innovation flexes to best help their client partners solve product development challenges. They provide a full breadth of disciplines to meet their partners where needed, including: Insights & Human Factors, Medical Affairs, Industrial Design & User Experience, Engineering, Visualization and Software Development.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.
