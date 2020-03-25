Kallyope Inc. Announces $112M Series C Financing to Support First Clinical Trials and Advance Portfolio of Programs Targeting the Gut-Brain Axis

- All previous investors participated, with new investors including Casdin Capital, Greenspring Associates, and two unnamed leading institutional investors - Lead program targeting satiety circuits for weight loss expected to begin clinical testing this year - Funding will advance a diverse portfolio of programs targeting metabolic, gastrointestinal, and CNS disorders and diseases of neuroimmunology and inflammation