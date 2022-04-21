Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, will participate in the The Executive War College Conference on Laboratory & Pathology Management, hosted by the Dark Report, April 27-28, 2022 in New Orleans.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, will participate in the The Executive War College Conference on Laboratory & Pathology Management, hosted by the Dark Report, April 27-28, 2022 in New Orleans.
The annual event is attended by hundreds of laboratory and pathology executives and their teams, with information sessions extended roundtables. Senior Vice President of Publications Bruce Carlson will be part of a panel discussion entitled: "The Current State of the IVD Industry and How Lab Vendors Are Responding to the Pandemic, the Supply Chain Shortage, and the 'Great Resignation.'"
The Dark Report produces the Executive War College on Laboratory and Pathology Management every spring, which showcases innovations by the nation's and globe's leading laboratory organizations. Kalorama information's Bruce Carlson will speak at the panel discussion, along with CAP Today's Bob McGonnagle, and Larry Worden from IVDLogixLLC. The panel will discuss supply chain issues, staffing and how IVD vendors have reacted.
"These are crisis-level questions for laboratories right now, and they also affect the IVD vendors that sell to laboratories," said Carlson. "What is the state of the IVD market in 2022? How are IVD vendors coping with supply chain issues, and with changing staff at laboratories, as well as in their own workforces. Along with the revenues earned from COVID-19 testing, and increased consolidation, these issues are shaping IVD."
