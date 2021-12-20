LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kameo, the leading provider of flexible COVID-19 testing and management services for the entertainment production industry has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Pandemic Response category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.
The list recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.
Founded in August 2020, Kameo helps make entertainment productions and businesses a safe place to work by providing a suite of COVID-19 testing solutions and a platform that makes it easy to manage testing and vaccination status for large groups. Kameo provides efficient on-site testing services, at-home collection, and walk-in clinics through their fleet of mobile labs and network of high-throughput lab partners across the country. Kameo's platform is a one-stop-shop for managing testing, vaccination status, and customizable symptom questionnaires. Kameo began its journey in the entertainment industry by providing a white glove testing service to over 200+ of Hollywood's most anticipated films, working with partners such as Netflix, Disney, ViacomCBS, A24, and Legendary, and has since expanded into working with corporate offices and workplaces across the country for their testing and COVID management needs.
"It is a tremendous honor to be included on Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business list in the Pandemic Response category," says Alex Ostebo, Founder and President of Kameo. "We started this company to help Hollywood get back on its feet safely and efficiently when COVID brought productions to a complete halt. Being recognized by a company like Inc. only propels us forward to continue to create lasting change in this industry and beyond."
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year.
ABOUT KAMEO
Kameo is a female and veteran founded company whose mission is to make it easy for productions and businesses to keep their workplace safe in the era of COVID. As a leader in innovative tech solutions, Kameo offers its clients a suite of comprehensive tools through their platform – including testing management and scheduling, digital vaccination tracking and customizable symptom questionnaires. When it comes to providing flexible testing services, Kameo leverages over 300 nurses, a fleet of mobile labs, and a network of 30 high-throughput PCR labs for efficient onsite testing with fast results across the United States.
Kameo's foundation lies in the entertainment production industry, where they have supported more than 250 productions and have administered over 150,000 COVID-19 tests for clients like Netflix, Disney, Sony Pictures, Viacom, Legendary, HBO, and more. Now, Kameo is also a trusted partner in the workplace of Fortune 500 brands looking to keep employees safe and compliant. For more information, please visit kameo.co.
ABOUT INC. MEDIA
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
