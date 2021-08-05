LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dentec Safety Specialists Founder and President Claudio Dente met with Kansas State officials including Governor Kelly, and Lt. Governor Toland, Senate Democratic Leader for the State of Kansas Sykes and the Mayor of Lenexa Boehm last week at their Lenexa manufacturing operation amid the announcement that Kansas City will return to mandatory masks amid the COVID-19 surge:
The announcement comes amid renewed concerns about the spread of COVID-19's highly contagious delta variant. The strain has been the primary driver of fresh infections as the region, state and nation are seeing lower-than-desired vaccination rates that are widely attributed to hesitance among some people to take the antiviral drugs.
-The Kansas City Star
President Claudio Dente met with the Kansas Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland and other State officials to tour the facility and showcase the new automated equipment that was put into place to increase and accelerate Dentec's reusable mask and filter production levels.
This was the 2nd visit by a US Government Official in recent weeks as Dentec was recently awarded a multimillion PPE grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act also known as the CARES Act, a $2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus bill provided by the Federal Government. Dentec's capabilities and initiatives to provide NIOSH approved reusable respirators to the North American Market has continued to gain notoriety. U.S Representative Sharice Davids also met with Claudio and toured the Dentec plant earlier in July to view the new automation technology implemented at the facility to ramp up production.
"Dentec stepped up to produce personal protective equipment to protect our communities from the threat of COVID-19. We appreciate their commitment to protecting Kansans and Americans through their services." – Governor Laura Kelly
The launch of production of the Dentec's NEW Comfort-Air®Nx series is intended for healthcare/ frontline workers, paramedics, and/or to protect workers from one another in general applications such as automotive or assembly plants.
"COVID-19 has been unlike any pandemic our generation has experienced. It effected not only our health but our supply of critical PPE and most importantly respirators. Due to north America's dependency on foreign supply of disposable N95 respirators, many workers contracted the virus and died as a result. CDC reported not to use respirator protection with an exhalation valve as it allows the air to exit the mask." Explains Dente
"Dentec's goal was to develop a respirator that was reusable, safer, more comfortable and more economical than disposable respirators. We developed the NEW Comfort-Air®Nx Series, a reusable elastomeric rubber respirator without an exhalation valve."
Comfort-Air®Nx Series respirators can be used in healthcare applications as well as general industry or wherever a group of workers of any type must work in close proximity. The unique patent pending design is manufactured and assembled in our factory located in Lenexa, Kansas.
"The PPE grant we received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) allowed us to automate our manufacturing and assembly operation in manner I could not imagine. We used the grant to purchase equipment that will allow us to accelerate the manufacturing of our respirator products to unprecedented levels. This will allow us to deliver key and vital respiratory protection products not only to general industry to keep them working but also to our health care and frontline workers protecting them when they are caring for COVID patients.
We are very proud to manufacture and assemble NIOSH approved respirators in the United States that are safer, more sustainable and cost effective than using disposable respirators." Dentec Founder & President, Claudio Dente
