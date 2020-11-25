Kantaro Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Semi-Quantitative COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit that Detects the Presence and Level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibodies

-COVID-SeroKlir is a high-performance semi-quantitative antibody test kit based on Mount Sinai technology, with a broad range of applications in the fight against COVID-19- -The Kantaro test is being manufactured at scale and immediately available in the U.S.-