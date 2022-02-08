DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristen Duell, EVP at KanTime, a leader in the post-acute care space, has been awarded the Health 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award, which is being presented during the Health 2.0 USA 2022 Conference in Las Vegas, NV, this spring.
KanTime Healthcare Software firmly believes that having a team with exceptional leaders is how we will continue to make a substantial impact.
Rachana Sundar, KanTime's Vice President of Product Support, stated how important leadership is for our customers:
"KanTime's leadership team is all focused on the same goal of "How do we innovate so that our products make customers' lives easier and better."
Our company's leaders incorporate KanTime's two core principles: Do It Right the First Time+ and Manage by Exception+ in everything they do.
KanTime's Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Kannan, expressed how vital leadership is:
"Passion is a key trait I look for in any individual. Finding people who are passionate about not only what they do, but also of achieving a company's vision is the key to success. I am thankful for my team at KanTime as they all love what they do and believe in the mission of the company."
Kristen has been in the healthcare industry for 18 years and has demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout those years.
Jil Schexnayder, Relationship and Events Director at KanTime, shared:
"Leadership is a series of behaviors rather than a role for heroes" - Margaret Wheatley.
"This statement embodies the leadership of Kristen. She consistently demonstrates her leadership through her work ethic, vision, adaptability, and true compassion for her partners, peers, and team. Kristen always speaks up and provides a positive perspective!" Jil stated. "I have had the absolute privilege to work under Kristen's leadership for several years. She has taught me an immeasurable skill set that I will take with me forever."
KanTime is honored to have a leader like Kristen Duell. With great leaders, KanTime can reach its full potential in helping its customers deliver quality patient care around the clock while implementing the core values of Doing Right the First Time+ and Managing by Exception+ every day.
About KanTime Healthcare Software:
KanTime Healthcare Software is an American-based healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation with over 900,000 patients, 210,000 users, $12.9B in processed claims, and 70M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.
KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.
About Health 2.0
Health 2.0 promotes, showcases, and catalyzes new technologies in healthcare. Through a worldwide series of conferences, Health 2.0 brings together the best minds, resources, and technologies for compelling panels, discussions, and live product demonstrations.
Health 2.0's annual flagship event is held each fall in Silicon Valley.
In addition, Health 2.0 and HIMSS co-host Dev4Health, an event for developers in health, and multiple international conferences, including HIMSS and Health 2.0 Europe and Health 2.0 Japan. Health 2.0 also co-hosts live events that bring together start-ups, investors, and customers, VentureConnect, an investor-focused pitch competition, and MarketConnect Live, a curated forum connecting buyers and sellers of health technologies.
Media Contact
Lauren Corcoran, KanTime, 408-819-0225 1008, lcorcoran@kantime.com
Kristen Duell, KanTime, 408-755-5018 1013, kristen@kanrad.com
SOURCE KanTime