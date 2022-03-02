OSLO, Norway, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kappa Bioscience (www.kappabio.com), the leading manufacturer of Vitamin K2 under the brand name K2VITAL® announced today the formation of a "Blue Ribbon" Scientific and Medical Advisory Board to support and expand the scientific knowledge base for Vitamin K2.
The Board reflects Kappa's unique commitment to growing awareness of the rapidly expanding range of benefits associated with Vitamin K2 in the form of Menaquinone 7 (MK-7). It will include world authorities in relevant fields of science, including Cardiology, Immunology, Kinesiology, and Molecular Nutrition, and will set a new standard for the scientific support and advancement of emerging nutritional compounds.
Kappa Bioscience is pleased to announce the current composition of the Advisory Board:
Dr. John Ivy, the Teresa Lozano Long Endowed Chair Emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from the University of Maryland and trained in physiology and metabolism at Washington University School of Medicine as an NIH Post-Doctoral Fellow. His research interests include the effect of exercise and nutritional supplementation on physical performance and wellness.
Dr. Susanne Talcott, Associate Professor Texas A&M University, Food Science & Technology, Molecular Researcher. Her research focuses on translational pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of food compounds and their physiological metabolites related to inflammation, cancer prevention, and intestinal health with a focus on human clinical trials.
Dr. Nathan Wong, cardiovascular epidemiologist, a specialist in preventive cardiology, and Professor and Director, Heart Disease Prevention Program, Division of Cardiology at the University of California. He received his Ph.D. degrees in epidemiology from Yale University and his research focuses on the epidemiology of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, subclinical atherosclerosis, and dyslipidemia.
Kappa Bioscience will announce additional members in the immediate future.
"The formation of Kappa's Scientific and Medical Advisory Board is a further demonstration of the Company's commitment to maintaining its leadership position in the K2 sector and to bringing its remarkable health benefits to a growing number of consumers worldwide," stated Egil Greve, Kappa's Chief Executive Officer.
"We are honored to have attracted this esteemed group of scientists. The top-class experts together have authored over 700 scientific papers. We are confident that with their help, awareness of Vitamin K2 and its scope of benefits will rapidly accelerate."
Trygve Bergeland, Ph.D., Vice President Science, will lead the group and coordinate their activities with Kappa's current research initiatives already underway.
"The addition of this unique group of scientists to our highly qualified internal science team dramatically expands the scope of scientific support possible for Kappa's platform ingredient," said Dr. Bergeland. "Together, we believe that we will be able to establish a recommended daily intake for K2 for all people as an essential nutrient, as well as raising awareness of its role in maintaining health," he added.
Dominik Mattern, VP of Marketing, concludes: "Kappa Bioscience has always been a forerunner in the K2 market. With the formation of the Advisory Board, we are taking another meaningful step to explore the many potential health effects of this stunning vitamin and share it with our customers and the world."
Kappa's flagship product, a patented form of K2 (www.k2vital.com), is sold worldwide under the K2VITAL® trademark. It is marketed as a single ingredient supplement and a value-added ingredient in many formulated products. Kappa's internal product development, formulation and marketing teams also provide a unique level of support for its customers to ensure their success with a growing number of new and better K2-containing products.
K2VITAL® is pure vitamin K2 as menaquinone-7 (MK-7). Vitamin K2 is an essential fat-soluble vitamin that directs calcium to the right places in the body. K2VITAL® K2 MK-7, the superior form of K2, activates the osteocalcin proteins that incorporate calcium into bones. The matrix Gla proteins (MGP) bind calcium to prevent deposits in smooth muscle walls of arteries. Even a balanced diet does not provide us with enough vitamin K2. K2VITAL® is offered in various formulations, including microencapsulated K2VITAL® DELTA for excellent K2 stability in mineral formulations.
Kappa Bioscience is dedicated to developing superior quality health solutions around vitamin K2 to improve the quality of life. Kappa's thought leadership in the health & wellbeing market is driven by the quest-for-truth, rooted in science & commercial expertise and Norwegian heritage, demonstrated by its patented organic synthesis and microencapsulated K2VITAL® DELTA.
