New book offers a unique template of deep self-discovery for lay people, therapists and coaches combining psychological research, engaging fictional narrative and a complete workbook explaining exercises to evoke creativity, personal development, expansion of consciousness and integration of mind-body-spirit
LOUDON, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author, educator and psychologist Dr. Karel James Bouse has released her third book "Finding the Phoenix: Seven Tools for Transformative Self-Discovery" (published by Balboa Press). The book offers a unique template for deep self-discovery through a combination of psychological explanations, rich fictional narrative, and highly detailed instructions for exercises designed to facilitate personal creativity, self-awareness, expansion of consciousness, and integration of mind-body-spirit. The book includes a 70-page workbook to optimize the reader's experience.
This book introduces seven tools for transformative self-discovery, including how to deconstruct one's lenses, consciousness and identity; use expressive arts to access hidden elements of the self; connect with nature from a mystical perspective; find the meaning of dreams; use Neo-shamanic techniques for interdimensional self-exploration, demystify anomalous experiences and phenomena; and construct a personal mythology to discover life's purpose.
Used synergistically, these tools facilitate a deep, personal investigation that bridges and integrates the conscious with the unconscious, and the mythic with the mundane. Bouse provides readers with background information based in academic, scientific, and professional psychological research, and detailed exercises as they follow the fictional "Lucy" through a series of workshops designed to help them find the phoenix of their authentic selves.
"These techniques facilitate connection with spirit and expanded consciousness in a way that is devoid of outside teachings (which may be culturally dissonant) and mediating chemical influence (e.g. ingestion of psychedelics.) Once learned, people can use these tools to access their inner wisdom at any time, any place for the rest of their lives," Bouse says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "That they have the ability to access their deepest selves independently. The "truth" is different for each of us. The meaning of dreams, visions, and experiences are unique to each and every one of us, and only the individual can correctly interpret the meaning of any given experience or phenomena. That knowledge is not restricted to the material world/experiences and the phenomena perceived by the physical senses." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/832345-finding-the-phoenix
"Finding the Phoenix: Seven Tools for Transformative Self-Discovery"
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 302 pages | ISBN 9798765228661
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 302 pages | ISBN 9798765228654
E-Book | 302 pages | ISBN 9798765228647
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Dr. Karel James Bouse is an author ("Neo-shamanism and Mental Health" and "Transgenerational Colonialism: Wounding, Overcoming and the Reconstruction of Collective and Personal Identity"), educator, psychologist and consultant specializing in Integrative Spirituality and Self-Discovery. She holds Ph.Ds. in Psychology (Consciousness-Spirituality-Integrative Health) and History/American Studies. She is a peer reviewer for several professional journals, served as guest editor for a special issue of "The Journal of Humanistic Psychology",is the founder of the Institute of Esoteric Psychology, and has presented her work at academic and professional conferences in the United States and U.K. She has been a Neo-shamanic practitioner for 30 years and has been teaching classes and workshops for over 20 years. Visit her online at drkareljbouse.com
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE BalboaPress