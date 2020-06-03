LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
What: The Karsh Family Social Service Center staff and volunteers will assemble bags of groceries and deliver them to the Southern California Counseling Center Watts location where they will be distributed, safely and securely, to SCCC clients and their families. As we all continue to struggle with both the short- and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis and the community's response to social and racial disparities, hunger and mental health are both at the forefront of these challenges. The Karsh Center is proud to respond to the needs of our neighbors by collaborating with the Southern California Counseling Center (SCCC) at the SCCC's Watts Location.
When: Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Southern California Counseling Center – Watts
at the Watts Labor Community Action Center (WLCAC)
10950 S. Central Avenue (Central near 108th) Map
Who: The Karsh Family Social Service Center at Wilshire Boulevard Temple and the Southern California Counseling Center
Why: Food insecurity and mental health are serious issues, exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis and complicated by the unrest gripping our communities. The collaboration between the Karsh Center and SCCC-Watts fills a vital need for nutrition and quality mental health care.
Background:
Throughout the COVID-19 Crisis, the Karsh Center has continued to serve its neighbors, distributing more than 8,000 bags of groceries and sandwich sacks, providing over 36,000 meals to 1,000 plus families living in 94 area zip codes.
SCCC-Watts provides innovative, cutting edge services and programs based on a strong community presence and trust that enables them to be agile and responsive to meet the needs of the community it serves.
The Karsh Family Social Service Center and the Southern California Counseling Center have been working together since 2016. SCCC counselors provide mental health services at the Karsh Center.