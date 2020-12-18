-- Oral XPOVIO Now Available as a Treatment Option for Patients with Multiple Myeloma As Early as First Relapse; Significantly Expands Addressable Patient Population -- -- Oral XPOVIO is Now the Only Multiple Myeloma Drug Indicated as Part of an Approved, Once-Weekly Velcade® (bortezomib) Combination Regimen -- -- First Multiple Myeloma Drug with a New Mechanism of Action Approved by the FDA in the Second-Line Setting Since 2016 - -- FDA Approval Comes Approximately Three Months Ahead of Target PDUFA Date -- -- Karyopharm to Hold an Investor Conference Call and Webcast Today at 1:00 p.m. ET --