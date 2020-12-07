Karyopharm Announces Presentation of New XPOVIO® (Selinexor) Data in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

-- In a Randomized Investigator Sponsored Study, XPOVIO in Combination with Standard Induction and Consolidation Chemotherapy Demonstrated Improved Survival in Older, Fit Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia - -- Company to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on Tuesday, December 8th at 1:00 PM ET to Review Highlights from the Data Presented at ASH 2020 --