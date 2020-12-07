-- Pomalyst®, Kyprolis® and Revlimid® Arms of the Phase 1b/2 STOMP Study Evaluating Once Weekly XPOVIO with Low-Dose Dexamethasone Combinations Continue to Demonstrate Favorable Response Rates and Durability in Patients with Previously Treated Multiple Myeloma -- -- Multiple Subgroup Analyses from the Phase 3 BOSTON Study Demonstrate that XPOVIO Is Effective and Well Tolerated Regardless of Prior Lines of Treatment and Across Several Important Patient Subgroups, Including Patients with High Risk Cytogenetics and the Elderly and Frail -- -- Multiple Subgroup Analyses from the Phase 2b SADAL Study Show that XPOVIO is Effective and Well Tolerated Across Important Patient Subgroups, Including Those with Renal Dysfunction and the Elderly -- -- Company to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on Tuesday, December 8th at 1:00 PM ET to Review Highlights from the Data Presented at ASH 2020 --