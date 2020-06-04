WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states across the nation start phased re-openings, companies are determining how to return their employees, clients and vistors to the office safely. Monday Properties, a leading national real estate investment and development company, and Kastle Systems, America's largest managed security services provider, have partnered to implement KastleSafeSpaces, an integrated, building-wide plan to safeguard the health and safety of workers returning to the workplace. Monday Properties will be leading the commercial real estate sector in implementing this technology in the D.C. metro area at their world-class office tower, 1812 North Moore Street in Arlington, Virginia, home of Nestle's U.S. Headquarters. The comprehensive system enables office buildings to play a significant role in virus screening by activating touchless access points, promoting social distancing practices and through contact tracing.
Kastle Systems previously announced the launch of KastleSafeSpaces as part of a framework for a safe office re-opening.
"At Monday Properties, the health and safety of our tenants remains our number one priority, and during this challenging time, we're working to find practical and efficient solutions," said Jennifer Burns, Senior Vice President of Property Management and Operations, Monday Properties. "As the first commercial real estate landlord to fully implement this technology in one location in the D.C. metro area, we're proud to be a leader in the space and partner with Kastle Systems. KastleSafeSpaces is providing a way for us to leverage the existing infrastructure we already have in our building, while incorporating upgrades that will better safeguard our tenants health and safety as they return to the office."
Kastle has combined five decades of security experience with best practices around managing the novel coronavirus to introduce KastleSafeSpaces, which lets workplaces re-open by making their spaces smarter and safer, while maintaining a level of convenience enabled by technology.
Monday Properties is integrating KastleSafeSpaces technology into its property at 1812 North Moore Street, focusing initially on touchless technologies for both tenant and visitor experiences, employee screenings for safe access, occupancy control and contact tracing enabled by access control and exit reader implementation.
Kastle CEO Haniel Lynn said, "From the minute you walk up to your office building to when you get to your desk, KastleSafeSpaces integrates a coordinated system of touchless technologies for doors, turnstiles, elevators and more, to get employees and visitors safely to their destination. Additionally, KastleSafeSpaces can help facilitate employee screening, social distancing and contact tracing processes to reassure workers returning to their offices."
About Kastle Systems
Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on CIOReview's 2019 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers.
For more information about KastleSafeSpaces, KastleAccess or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer at jheinz@kastle.com or visit https://www.kastle.com.
About Monday Properties
Monday Properties is a dynamic real estate investment firm that serves as an owner, operator, and developer in highly targeted, supplied constrained markets. With 238 years of senior leadership experience, Monday Properties delivers unique commercial and residential investment offerings that transform communities, including the U.S. corporate headquarters of Nestlé, which resides in Monday Properties' world-class office tower, 1812 North Moore Street. Since 2002, the firm has completed over 60 property transactions representing $13 billion in capital value and 28 million square feet and has leased over 10 million square feet. For more information on Monday Properties, please visit www.mondayre.com.