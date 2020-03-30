SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, the #1 recommended plant-based formula prescribed to deliver vital medical nutrition to people with chronic diseases today announced the publication of new clinical data that demonstrates improved GI tolerance in a variety of populations and disease states. The four studies, originally accepted and slated to be presented as posters and oral presentations at ASPEN 2020, were released during the virtual conference.
Kate Farms' plant-based enteral formulas are made with easily digested pea protein and functional ingredients to support gut health; and without common allergens and artificial ingredients typically found in conventional formulas. In a concentrated effort to further demonstrate the effectiveness of their unique plant-based formulas, Kate Farms supported studies across multiple cohorts and chronic diseases.
"The totality of research, not just my own, indicates that plant-based formulas are effective in improving tolerance, supporting weight gain and improving patient outcomes in a variety of conditions via both oral and tube feeding," said one of the studies' co-authors and pediatric gastroenterologist Stanley Cohen, M.D. "Patients report feeling better, leading to improved adherence, as well."
Details on the positive findings from the clinical data include:
Title
Overview
View full abstract
Improved GI tolerance and weight gain in pediatric patients using plant-based enteral formulas
The purpose of this study was to assess the experience of pediatric patients consuming plant-based enteral formula at a single pediatric gastroenterology center. Researchers conducted a retrospective chart review, which included age, anthropometrics, medical history, method of administration, and nutritional regimen. A phone survey was administered to each patient's primary caregiver. Initially presented at NASGHAN in October 2019, this was the first study to demonstrate weight gain and tolerance with a plant-based formula in children.
Patient-reported outcomes indicate plant-based enteral formula improves nutrition and gastrointestinal symptoms
An electronic survey consisted of questions on demographics, health outcomes while on a plant-based enteral formula and health outcomes while on the formula used previously, if applicable. A total of 392 respondents completed the survey. Results showed that patients who switched to Kate Farms reported improved digestive symptoms, feeling healthier, improved nutrition and weight gain or maintenance.
Plant-based enteral nutrition tolerance and benefit in pediatric Crohn's disease" A Case Series
This case series reports the outcomes of three pediatric Crohn's disease patients in clinical remission who were started on pediatric peptide plant-based enteral nutrition in conjunction with Crohn's disease exclusion diet. Questionnaires were conducted, labs were analyzed, and anthropometrics were measured. Results included weight gain and increased BMI z-scores, as well as improved tolerance and adherence, compared to their previous formulas.
Plant-Based Peptide Enteral Nutrition with Phytonutrients in a Pediatric Patient Status Post Bone Marrow Transplant: A Case Report
This case report documents the successful concomitant use of a plant-based, phytonutrient-containing enteral formula and immunosuppressive medications. A 3-year-old male with a history of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and s/p Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) was transitioned to a plant-based pediatric peptide enteral formula. Results included resolved symptoms of GI intolerance, weight gain, and no reported interactions with immunosuppressive medications.
"Now, more than ever, patients, caregivers and medical providers turn to data to prove products are safe and effective. This research coupled with the thousands of testimonials from our Kate Farms family continue to demonstrate the effectiveness plant-based formulas can have to give more and more people the ability to thrive," said Cynthia Ambres, M.D., chief medical officer at Kate Farms.
The abstracts of these studies and case report are available online at www.katefarms.com/ForClinicians.
ABOUT KATE FARMS
Kate Farms was founded in 2011 when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest-quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is a thriving teenager and parents and healthcare professionals are driving a movement that says tolerance is no longer the acceptable measure of effectiveness in medical nutrition.
Kate Farms produces unique, plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens including soy, dairy and corn. Covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC plans, Kate Farms is made of easily digestible pea protein, prebiotics from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that delivers antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste. Kate Farms is on formulary with many of leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country.
For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
or:
Errin Cecil-Smith
Errin.cecil-smith@katefarms.com
215.439.7776