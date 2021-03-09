LĪHU'E, Hawai'i, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning April 5, Trans-Pacific travelers visiting Kaua'i may bypass the state's 10-day travel quarantine by participating in Hawai'i's Safe Travel's Pre-Travel Testing Program. Travelers will no longer have to stay in an Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ) or Resort Bubble property in order to receive a quarantine exemption.
Before visiting Hawai'i's Garden Island, here's what you need to know:
- Take a pre-travel test from one of the State of Hawai'i's Trusted Testing and Travel Partners within 72 hours from the final leg of departure from the Continental U.S. to Kaua'i (or first point of arrival to Hawai'i if traveler has a layover on another island).
- Tests taken from any other lab will not be accepted. Approved Trusted Testing Partners can be found at: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/
- Create a Safe Travels account and complete the mandatory State of Hawai'i Travel and Health form: https://travel.hawaii.gov/
- Upload your negative test results to your Safe Travels account before traveling to Kaua'i. COVID-19 test results may also be printed and provided by hardcopy. Travelers arriving without uploading or providing a hardcopy of their negative test result will not be accepted and be placed in a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
- Wearing masks are mandatory while on Kaua'i.
While post-travel tests are not mandatory, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to advise travelers to take a pre- and post-travel test as an added safety measure. The following Kaua'i hotels have committed to supporting post-travel testing to its guests:
- Grand Hyatt Kaua'i Resort & Spa
- The Cliffs at Princeville
- The Club at Kukui'ula
- Timbers Kaua'i at Hōkū'ala
- Sheraton Kaua'i Resort at Coconut Beach
- The Point at Po'ipū
- Hanalei Colony Resort
- Kōloa Landing Resort
- The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas
- Sheraton Kaua'i Resort & Villas
- Marriott's Kaua'i Beach Club
- Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club
- Marriott's Kauai Lagoons – Kalanipu'u
- Suite Paradise
"Kaua'i businesses are excited and ready to welcome back visitors safely," said Sue Kanoho, Executive Director of the Kaua'i Visitors Bureau.
The Hawai'i State Department of Health also encourages all travelers to download the free, AlohaSafe Alert app to get COVID-19 exposure notifications and help keep Kaua'i safe and healthy.
For more information and to download the AlohaSafe Alert app, please visit: http://www.alohasafealert.org
For more information about the State of Hawai'i Safe Travels program requirements, please visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/getting-to-hawaii/
For more information on COVID-19 on Kaua'i and the travel rules, please visit: http://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19
KAUA'I – HAWAI'I'S ISLAND OF DISCOVERY
Also known as the Garden Island, Kaua'i is green and lush with flora from mountain to ocean. The island offers more than 50 miles of white sand beach – adding up to more beach-per-mile than any island in Hawai'i. Other Kaua'i natural wonders include 3,567-foot-deep Waimea Canyon (often called The Grand Canyon of the Pacific) and the towering 3,000-foot sea cliffs of the Nāpali Coast.
Kaua'i's abundance of outdoor activities – which includes helicopter and boat tours, kayaking, snorkeling, hiking, mountain tubing, horseback riding, ATV adventures, and zip-line tours all offer memorable vacation experiences for the entire family.
For information about Kaua'i – Hawai'i's Island of Discovery – visit http://www.gohawaii.com/kauai, or call the Kaua'i Visitors Bureau at (800) 262-1400. You can also follow updates about Kaua'i on Twitter (@kauaidiscovery), Instagram (@kauaidiscovery) or by liking the Facebook page of the Kaua'i Visitors Bureau.
The Kaua'i Visitors Bureau is a division of the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, which is contracted for marketing management services in North America by the Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA), the state of Hawai'i's tourism agency. The HTA was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawai'i tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawai'i's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs.
