SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When you are diagnosed with a chronic condition such as rheumatoid arthritis, it can be overwhelming and scary. You worry that you might be forced to give up sports or other activities that you love. You consider what life would be like if you could no longer carry out simple but important tasks such as tying your shoes and buttoning your coat. And you wonder if you'll ever experience another day without pain.
The experts at Kayal Rheumatology Center want you to know that you're not alone. This elite team of skilled and experienced specialists will be with you every step of the way.
Whether you're a patient who would benefit from orthobiologics or one who requires hand and wrist surgery, these skilled specialists will do everything within their power to restore the pain-free, active lifestyle you deserve.
This team of expert rheumatologists includes Irina Raklyar, MD, FACR, and Alan Zalkowitz, MD. These reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs focus on treatments that stop inflammation, relieve pain and other symptoms, prevent joint and organ damage, improve mobility and limit long-term complications.
Kayal Rheumatology Center's state-of-the-art services include two IV infusion centers in Paramus and Franklin Lakes.
Dr. Raklyar has been serving patients in northern New Jersey for over 10 years as a board-certified rheumatologist, specializing in arthritis and autoimmune diseases. She prides herself in staying current and offering modern, evidence-based medicine. She has advanced her practice with experience in musculoskeletal ultrasound for both diagnosis and therapeutic intervention.
Dr. Zalkowitz is the Chief of Rheumatology & Internal Medicine and is board-certified in both fields. He has over 40 years of experience and notably started the Arthritis and Rheumatology Fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center in NYC in addition to starting the Lupus Foundation of New Jersey. He has been recognized as one of the foremost rheumatologists on the East Coast.
