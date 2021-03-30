BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase feelings of stress and anxiety among people with cancer and survivors; their families; and their caregivers. Crossroads4Hope is addressing the needs of all those affected by cancer through the delivery of an innovative social and emotional support system, MyGo2Support, which meets needs of people impacted by cancer, no matter where they are in their journey and at no charge.
Crossroads4Hope is announcing the launch of MyGo2Support, developed through a unique collaboration with GoMo Health®, and with the support of the Novartis US Foundation. This telehealth platform extends cancer resources and programs of support, education, and hope into people's home when and where they need it most. "This is a time when the community we serve needs us the most. People who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis—of their own or that of a loved one—are already experiencing heightened degrees of fear and isolation," says Katherine Schaible, LSW, Program Director at Crossroads4Hope. "People affected by cancer often experience feelings equivalent to grief and loss, not to mention the struggles of those who are currently in bereavement after losing a loved one to the disease."
MyGo2Support is designed to personalize engagement and support no matter where someone is on their cancer journey from diagnosis to survivorship or bereavement for affected families—taking into consideration the emotional, practical/financial, spiritual, physical, and social/environmental needs and challenges of the person. As the member's needs elevate, MyGo2Support facilitates connection to Crossroads4Hope's mental health and allied health professionals for further intervention.
"MyGo2Support will help transform the cancer experience, helping all those touched by cancer to move through the health crisis caused by a cancer diagnosis to become empowered to take active control of their health and wellbeing by addressing the clinical, social, and emotional needs of persons in their lived environments," explains Amy Sutton, CEO, Crossroads4Hope.
The program leverages GoMo Health's evidence based BehavioralRx® science to enhance activation and engagement, leading to participation in Crossroads4Hope's programs and services., as well as greater engagement with the organization's professionally led, evidence-based support. GoMo Health has generously donated a proprietary secure text and messaging platform for use in MyGo2Support, enabling users to directly contact Crossroads4Hope's clinical program staff. MyGo2Support is web-based, allowing access to Crossroads4Hope's cancer support services directly through a person's smartphone or computer. Crossroads4Hope and the MyGo2Support Program serve people with cancer, families, caregivers, survivors, and those in bereavement at no charge.
"MyGo2Support is a major breakthrough enabling providers and health plans to deliver interdisciplinary behavioral and physical care by bundling an evidence-based social and emotional program with the oncologist's treatment plan," says Bob Gold, CEO of GoMo Health.
To learn more about Crossroads4Hope's virtual programming and the MyGo2Support Program, visit crossroads4hope.org/providers or call 908-658-5400.
About Crossroads4Hope:
Crossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2002 by four women who believed that people with cancer and their families deserved professionally led, community-based social and emotional support, education, and resources throughout their cancer journeys. Since 2004, more than 15,500 people have accessed Crossroads4Hope, resulting in 84,000 visits and over 100,000 hours of programming delivered, always offered at no charge. The organization helps all those touched by cancer to move through a health crisis to become active and empowered, taking control of their health and wellbeing. Crossroads4Hope's network of support embraces all people touched by cancer—the diagnosed and their loved ones—providing access to resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. Crossroads4Hope is committed to upholding the dignity of all people through cultural humility and respect for gender identification, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and income difference. Our vision is to be THE safe space to turn first to restore one's whole being and improve the life of persons with cancer and their families beyond the disease.
About GoMo Health:
GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and digital therapeutic solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and MACRA value-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, BehavioralRx®, The Science of Precision Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of activation and resiliency. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes.
