Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that KEHO, the first real food savory snack bite, has been named "Mindful Start Up of the Year."
KEHO is a real food plant-powered keto snack. The innovative snacks are savory - not sweet or salty - just like real food. Inspired by global cuisines, each bite is made like a mini meal, with the carbs swapped for crunchy plant protein from nuts, real veggies - including the first-of-its-kind cauliflower in a bar - quality oils, and real herbs and spices.
The veggies are also freeze dried for concentrated flavor and maximum nutrition density. Featured KEHO snacks include: curry, pizza, tex mex and thai - with the taste derived from the actual ingredients - not flavoring. They are also vegan and contain optimal keto macros - no whey, eggs or honey.
"I'm truly grateful for this recognition from the Mindful Awards. This is yet another validation of our mission. I really think that people can combine their desire for convenience and health. The real battle is educating people about health food and putting the focus on metabolic health. Our snacks taste so good, you can't tell that it's actually good for you," said Tekla Back, CEO and Founder of KEHO. "KEHO was created because we know poor quality carbs, especially sugar, are like water dripping on a stone - you can't tell immediately but the damage adds up over time. Since I hadn't eaten meat for decades, keto was hard for me. However, through KEHO we can make positive change easy for everyone."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Most bars are carb carriers or processed protein powders with salt shocks or sugar bombs and fake flavorings like blueberry -with no actual blueberries being used. Low carb and keto eating has increasingly compelling scientific evidence of health benefits, and everyone benefits from eating less sugar. If everyone swapped out one sugary snack a day for a savory bite, small changes can add up to a big impact - but it's tough to maintain," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "KEHO offers an easy option. They took their time developing and testing their products. Additionally, just by dehydrating their veggies, they are able to avoid shipping heavy water needlessly around the world - which is one of the biggest contributors to fresh food miles together with spoilage. This makes KEHO more sustainable on top of being healthy and flavorful. Congratulations on being our choice for being our choice for 'Mindful Start Up of the Year.'"
The company is also working on a Citizen's Petition to change Nutritional Labeling - and the efforts are gaining ground as they continue to review their goals among the medical experts, low carb community and on a number of podcasts.
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About Winner
KEHO stands for a living human body in Finnish, because a life is better lived.
So, KEHO innovates at the intersection of leading edge life science + lifestyle, for a healthy + happy humanity. (Shhhh, we're on a secret mission to (ob)literate obesity - we make positive change easy!)
KEHO took real food and made it into real snack food by packaging up four mouthwatering dishes: tex mex, tapenade, curry and thai. Each has real rocking recipes versus a few simple ingredients. They are delicious because real food is delicious.
KEHO lives keto, it's OK tho ... whether keeping keto - or just more into salty and less into sweet - everyone can fuel with KEHO and fantastic fats.
