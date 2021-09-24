VALETTA, Malta and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chemi SpA and KELIX Bio Ltd have announced the sale and purchase of Chemi Pharma Ltd (a subsidiary of Italfarmaco S.P.A.), an injectable oncology manufacturing business located in Malta. KELIX Bio's acquisition is a significant addition to the group's existing oncology manufacturing infrastructure adding high quality, world class production facilities that will serve the Company's market access objectives. While the divestment will allow Chemi to focus on its core business, this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will further enhance Kelix Bio's strategy of improving access to oncology therapies across global emerging markets.
Dario Giusti, Chemi's Managing Director and Vice President of Industrial Operations commented:
"We at Chemi are pleased to have reached such an agreement with KELIX Bio. KELIX Bio has an ambitious development plan that provides an exciting future for our former colleagues and a path to fully exploit the potential of the Malta manufacturing site."
As part of their mission to improve access of pharmaceuticals across emerging markets, KELIX Bio's acquisition of Chemi Pharma (Malta) provides both a high quality manufacturing asset and a team of highly skilled professionals.
Hocine Sidi-Said, Chief Executive Officer at KELIX Bio added:
"The acquisition of the Chemi's Malta manufacturing site is of strategic importance to our group. It comes not only with EU and US quality standards, but it also contributes an amazingly talented contingent of men and women aligned with our vision. My colleagues and I look forward to working with them."
About Chemi SpA: Chemi SpA is part of the Italfarmaco Group, a specialty pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Italy. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of both branded prescriptions and non-prescription products. Italfarmaco is present in over of 60 countries across 5 continents. It employs over 3,000 employees and operates manufacturing sites in Italy, Brazil, Spain, and Chile. Italfarmaco anticipates a 2021 annual sales turnover of 800 million euros.
Italfarmaco's products address such therapy areas as women's health, central nervous system, cardiovascular system, as well as immuno-oncology and musculoskeletal conditions. Chemi SpA supports Italfarmaco's mission to use both marketed drugs and compounds in development to address the unmet needs of patients.
About KELIX Bio: KELIX Bio, is a specialty generic business focused on Emerging Markets which seeks to compete through innovation and cost leadership. Led by its cofounders, Hocine Sidi Said and Alhadi Alwazir, KELIX Bio's mission is to affordably develop and commercialize complex specialty products in jurisdictions historically deprived from access to such medications. Through its buy and build strategy, Kelix Bio has manufacturing operations in India, Egypt and Malta and markets its products in over 40 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America. KELIX Bio's current investors include Development Partners International ("DPI"), the CDC Group, the UK's publicly owned impact investor, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD").
This successful transaction was coordinated with the support and expertise of VINC Advisory an M&A specialist focused on life sciences.
