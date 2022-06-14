The Top Leaders Were Recognized as Forward-thinking Individuals Who Leverage the Power of Diversity and Inclusion
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Merbler, Principal of The Kelly Merbler Company, LLC, has been honored by South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) as a recipient of their prestigious 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Awards at their upcoming award ceremony.
South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) selected the top diversity executives throughout South Florida. This area of Florida is well-known as one of the country's most multicultural regions. As such, they carefully identified select business leaders to recognize them for their dedication to a more equitable society. SFBW celebrates of each their accomplishments at the Diversity & Inclusion Awards.
"I am both thrilled and humbled to have been selected by the committee for this Diversity and Inclusion Award," said Kelly Merbler, Principal of The Kelly Merbler Company. "It is a true honor to be recognized for my beliefs that diversity and inclusion are inextricably linked to fulfilling my mission of inspiring a smarter world, and to be in the company of so many talented peers who do so much for businesses and communities throughout South Florida."
Kelly practices integrating diversity and inclusion into her various leadership programs with each of her client dealings. Her programs are proven to create cultures which are productive, efficient, and based on servant leadership principles.
Kelly discovered her passion in life several years ago while attending a leadership conference where her soon-to-be mentor, Dr. John C. Maxwell, was the keynote speaker. It was there she became keenly aware of her interest and passion in helping other leaders discover their purpose in life.
Since then, she became a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach and is a faculty member of The John Maxwell Team, providing a wide variety of leadership and coaching programs to senior leaders and corporate clients, such as UKG, Chen Medical, Louis Vuitton, Nike/Converse, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Nextera Energy, and several major healthcare systems across the United States.
About The Kelly Merbler Company: Kelly Merbler is the founding Principal of The Kelly Merbler Company, LLC, which is a leadership consulting firm based in South Florida specializing in Strengths-Based employee engagement and retention programs, culture building, keynote speaking and leadership development programs.
