ROSEVILLE, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Road Dental Care, a modern dental practice with deep traditional roots, is celebrating an impressive 30 years of presence in the industry, providing the residents of Macomb County access to the latest technology and current treatment methods. Throughout the years, a practice initially established by Dr. David Bryk has gained an unmatched understanding of the relatively new paradigm in dentistry - a dazzling smile. In order to perfect the work of aesthetic dentistry, Kelly Road Dental Care's providers continuously educate, implement new ideas, and work with the best within the industry's realm. Carrying on the legacy of its founder, Dr. Van de Vyver continuously proves that the standard of oral care, highest quality materials, and outstanding services are the prime focus and philosophy of the KRDC dental team.
"For over three decades, Kelly Road Dental Care has been alongside our neighbors' needs, enabling the local community to gain access to the state-of-the-art oral care they deserve," said Dr. Shawn de Vyver, the owner of Roseville's dental home. "Our ultimate mission is to serve our community with the best resources to better their oral health education and rituals. This 30-year dental activity is a perfect opportunity to thank the generations of our remarkable patients, whose loyalty and trust build what we now call a thriving dental practice. Kelly Road Dental Care is one big family, and we could never have done it without our dedicated and knowledgeable staff, current and the ones who have moved on. Our Roseville location is entrenched in tradition, history, and unstoppable progress - all the elements necessary to create a professional, safe, effective, and friendly environment for our patients."
With the wide range of comprehensive dental procedures, Kelly Road Dental Care is continuously evolving with the aid of the latest technology, treatment methods, and quality materials. The practice focuses on providing access not only to fundamental oral care but also to the modern approach of aesthetic dentistry - previously perceived as a luxury service rather than a necessity. The KRDC practice proves time and again that transforming oral health and regaining the beauty of a natural smile does not need to be rooted in negative associations, continuously fighting the effects of dental fear instilled in so many patients. The minimally invasive and pain-free treatment approach provides relief to the community, allowing them to lead a wholehearted and joyful life. Marking 30 years of hard and progressive work is KRDC's promise of many more years of most effective, committed, and groundbreaking dental practices the industry has to offer.
