VERONELLA, Italy, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has assisted local hospitals in Italy and provided additional recognition to its essential employees who've continued working during the country's lockdown.
Italy was one of the first countries in Europe to be affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been under lockdown since March 9. Certain industries and businesses, including Kemin, were permitted to continue operating, as they are considered essential. Kemin is part of the national Ateco operative list of "Critical Industries" because its products are needed to protect the world's food supply and ensure the health and safety of people, pets and production animals.
Two Kemin business units, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa) and Kemin Nutrisurance, the pet food and rendering technologies business unit – have manufacturing plants and offices in Cavriago and Veronella, respectively. Kemin also operates its Textile Auxiliaries business unit, doing business as Garmon Chemicals, in the Republic of San Marino, a microstate surrounded by north-central Italy.
Kemin's essential employees in Italy and San Marino have continued their critical work during the lockdown. In recognition of their commitment to Kemin and due to the challenges created by the global pandemic, the company gave a 50 percent salary increase to its team members who were required to be physically present at Kemin facilities in order to complete their work.
"The value these team members bring to Kemin cannot be measured, but we wanted to show our appreciation for their incredible efforts with additional compensation during an extremely stressful situation," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "Particularly in Italy and San Marino, where COVID-19 has devastated the country and the microstate, I am in awe of the amazing work ethic and driven attitude of our team members, and I cannot thank them enough for their contributions."
In Veronella, Kemin team members volunteered to contribute a portion of their April paychecks to the region's Legnano Hospital. Their donation generated €25'000, which was matched by Kemin. The team also donated masks, coveralls and other items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local health authorities in the region.
Kemin Textile Auxiliaries employees and collaborators also donated shares of their April salaries to fundraise €10'000 for the Civil Protection of San Marino, the organization responsible for raising funds for the State Hospital. The contribution will also help medical and health personnel treat COVID-19 patients at the State Hospital.
"Italy and San Marino have been ravaged by COVID-19, and yet Kemin team members continue to produce the ingredients that keep the world's food supply, pet food and our garments safe," said Giuseppe Abrate, Worldwide Group President – Food and Human, Kemin. "As a multinational company, Kemin believes in the importance of supporting employees with additional recognition, financial assistance and matching community donations in local regions to help during a global crisis."
In Italy and at its other global locations, Kemin implemented protocols and procedures to keep team members safe and healthy, including temperate checks, mandatory work-from-home policies for those able to work remotely, split shifts and/or schedules for onsite teams, additional deep cleaning and onsite mask policies.
To learn more about Kemin's response to COVID-19, click here.
About Kemin Industries
Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.
For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.
Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.
Media Contact:
Lauren M.G. Burt, Head of Worldwide Communications, lauren.burt@kemin.com, +1 (515) 559-5589
© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2020. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.
Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.