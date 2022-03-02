ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation recently made its eighth annual Sarcoma Research Grant, matching its 2020 grant in the amount of $10,000, to support angiosarcoma research being performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, NY. This grant fulfills the organization's mission of commemorating the life of Kenny Pribil Jr., from Rockville Centre, NY, who died at age 19 of a high-grade angiosarcoma, through annual grants that support sarcoma research. With the addition of this 2021 Ken Pribil Jr. Sarcoma Research Grant, the Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation has supported sarcoma research with over $65,000 in grants to research facilities in the New York area.
This 2021 Ken Pribil Jr. Sarcoma Research Grant supports the research of Cristina Antonescu, MD, Director of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology at MSK and one of the leading experts in angiosarcoma, a sarcoma subtype that derives from the inner lining of the blood vessels. Her research is focused on the molecular mechanisms driving these tumors, how and why resistance begins, and genetic underpinnings that can be used to target angiosarcoma.
"We are grateful for the generosity of the Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation, whose ongoing support has helped my colleagues and I pursue promising areas of research and explore new treatment options for angiosarcoma," says Dr. Antonescu. "We also extend our thanks to the foundation's donors. Their gifts have a direct impact on our efforts to improve the lives of people with cancer."
Since its inception in 2006, the Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation has given research grants to benefit sarcoma research at various institutions, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, NY. The foundation has also supported business-focused undergraduate study with college scholarships and plans to give its 22nd scholarship to a graduating student from South Side High School in Rockville Centre, NY, in June 2022.
The Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization operating in New York State. To learn more, visit: http://www.kenpribiljr.org.
Media Contact
Jacqueline Morreale, Ken Pribil Jr Foundation, 1 2122031252, info@kenpribiljr.org
SOURCE Ken Pribil Jr Foundation