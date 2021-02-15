ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation recently made its seventh annual Sarcoma Research Grant, in the amount of $10,000, to support angiosarcoma research being performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, NY. This grant fulfills the organization's mission of commemorating the life of Kenny Pribil Jr., from Rockville Centre, NY, who died at age 19 of a high grade angiosarcoma, through annual grants that support sarcoma research. With the addition of this 2020 Ken Pribil Jr. Sarcoma Research Grant, the Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation has supported sarcoma research with over $55,000 in grants to research facilities in the New York area.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with Dr. Cristina Antonescu and her research team at Memorial Sloan Kettering as they've continued to make research advancements to combat angiosarcoma and identify novel therapeutic targets," said Kevin Pribil, President of the Board of Directors of the Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation. "Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are confident they will compound to make a real difference in people's lives."
This 2020 Ken Pribil Jr. Sarcoma Research Grant supports the research of Dr. Antonescu, Director of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology at MSK and one of the leading experts in angiosarcoma, a sarcoma subtype that derives from the inner lining of the blood vessels. Her research is focused on the molecular mechanisms driving these tumors, how and why resistance begins, and genetic underpinnings that can be used to target angiosarcoma.
Since its inception in 2006, the Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation has given research grants to benefit sarcoma research at various institutions, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, NY. The foundation has also supported business-focused undergraduate study with college scholarships and plans to give its 21st scholarship to a graduating student from South Side High School in Rockville Centre, NY, in June 2021.
The Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization operating in New York State. To learn more, visit: http://www.kenpribiljr.org
