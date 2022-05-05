Kenall introduces the MedMaster MRIGT luminaire series for MRI suites and Imaging Centers
KENOSHA, Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenall continues to meet the unique needs of healthcare facilities, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) suites and imaging centers, with the introduction of its new MedMaster MRIGT series. This lightweight series of easy-to-install ceiling luminaires is constructed of non-ferrous materials and remote power supplies to provide safe operation with sensitive MRI equipment.
The MedMaster™ MRIGT is available in two sizes (2' x 2' and 2' x 4') and is NSF2-rated for easy cleaning and sanitation in healthcare settings. Made by Kenall, a company you know and trust, and protected by our 5-year warranty, the MedMaster MRIGT works with a wide variety of controls systems.
Lynn Walldorf, Kenall's Product Manager, said, "Our MedMaster™ MRIGT series is part of a larger update to our specialty lighting portfolio that allows us to provide the extraordinary level of quality and service in specialized MRI applications for which Kenall is known."
Kenall has a full slate of new LED lighting product introductions planned for 2022, including the recently introduced EnviroPro® IN9 for natatoriums and the MedMaster MPH headwall luminaire for healthcare facilities. Visit Kenall.com for the latest updates.
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
