WAUKESHA, Wis., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by Kenall's sleek new MedMaster™ MPH patient room headwall luminaire series, the MedMaster BHH headwall is Kenall's first dedicated behavioral health headwall luminaire. Designed specifically to meet the unique demands of behavioral and mental health environments, the BHH offers sleek style, multiple functions and the safety features paramount to patient care, including anti-ligature design, tamper-resistant hardware and polycarbonate lenses.
"Modern inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facility design stresses the importance of patient-centric lighting, and providing patients with comfort and an appropriate amount of control. Our LED lighting allows patients to regulate the amount of light so they can read, rest or perform other tasks," said Kenall Product Manager Lynn Walldorf. She continued, "An ideal product for relight projects, it is also reliable, quiet, and tightly secured so that it will not create undue stress or be misused by room occupants."
Because of Kenall's strict adherence to safety standards, Kenall behavioral health luminaires have been approved for use in behavioral healthcare settings by leading state and federal agencies.
The MedMaster BHH lighting series features include reading, ambient and exam lighting functions, and options include a choice of up and/or downlight, nightlight color, battery backup, and a low-voltage controller. Walldorf concluded, "Designing and building safe, comfortable lighting that enhances recovery and wellness is something that everyone at Kenall is very proud to do."
The BHH is Kenall's fifth new lighting product in 2022, including the EnviroPro® IN9 for natatoriums and the MedMaster MPH medical headwall luminaire. Visit Kenall.com for the latest product information and updates.
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
