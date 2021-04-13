LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, UofL Health opened Kentucky's largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium Purple Lot. The site, off of I-65 and I-264, was chosen because of its central accessibility and close proximity to the Medically Underserved Areas of west and south Louisville.
"We are committed to making sure everyone who wants a vaccine can easily receive one," said Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health. "We are opening this large vaccine site, and the pop-up sites we've hosted throughout the community, to decrease barriers, increase access and balance equity in health."
UofL Health will have the regional site open six days a week for seven weeks, with the ability to vaccinate more than 4,000 people per day. State guidelines now allow vaccination of anyone age 16 years or older.
"This is a pivotal moment in our battle against COVID-19, and with this site, where we can vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians every single day, we are winning the war and taking the fight to COVID," said Gov. Beshear. "Thanks to UofL Health for being a partner as we vaccinate more and more Kentuckians, save lives and end this pandemic."
The Cardinal Stadium Purple Lot, at 3134 S. Floyd St., can operate up to 28 vaccination lanes at the site, 4 of which are specifically for people who walk or drive up without an appointment.
"With the opening of this site, more Kentuckians than ever will be able to receive the vaccination, bringing us closer to the day we can hug our family members and friends, go to concerts, ball parks, soccer games, festivals and open our economy," said Mayor Fischer. "Thank you to Governor Beshear, UofL Health and our Public Health and Wellness team for making the vaccine easily available and much more convenient for all residents."
This is a massive undertaking that would not be possible without the help of volunteers from UofL Health, AmeriCorps, the Kentucky Air and Army National Guard, the University of Louisville School of Medicine and other community members. Approximately 100 volunteers will be at the vaccination site each day.
"Few institutions across the nation have the space, the medical expertise and the commitment to their community necessary to take on such a large task," said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. "The University of Louisville and UofL Health are honored and happy to work with the city and the commonwealth to provide this important and effective vaccination site."
The Cardinal Stadium vaccination site is a continuation of UofL Health's commitment to the community. UofL Health opened the state's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site last year, organized pop-up vaccination events with dozens of local churches and will soon open an Urgent Care Plus location in west Louisville's Parkland neighborhood, a Medically Underserved Area.
"Our goal is to not turn anyone away. While appointments are encouraged because they will make the process quicker for the patient, we will accommodate anyone 16 or older who shows up and wants to receive the vaccine," said Jason Smith, M.D., chief medical officer for UofL Health. "The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective and the more people who are vaccinated, the better."
Appointments are available online at https://uoflhealth.org/ or by calling 502-681-1435. The site will not open Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 because of Kentucky Derby events and will be closed Saturday, May 8 for University of Louisville graduation ceremonies.
Media Contact
Carolyn Callahan, UofL Health, 781-883-6356, carolyn.callahan@uoflhealth.org
SOURCE UofL Health