LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) has announced its newest state-of-the-art ketamine infusion clinic opening for patient care on May 11, 2021.
"Ketamine infusion therapy is a proven huge advancement in the treatment of major depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO and president of Ketamine Wellness Centers. "Since 2011, our KWC commitment has been to bring the life-changing benefits of ketamine therapy to as many people as possible. Already coast to coast, we are now honored to serve the needs of the entire Las Vegas Valley and patients from across Nevada," said Nicholson.
Long recognized as one of the world's top tourist destinations, Las Vegas is also ranked as a great place to live. But Nevada tops one list that nobody wants to be on – the 2021 Mental Health America survey found Nevada has one of the nation's highest rates of mental illness and one of the biggest gaps in access to mental health services. KWC will help fill some of that gap by providing proven effective treatments for serious mood disorders from an easily accessible location five minutes from the Warm Springs exit on Interstate 215. The Las Vegas clinic is located at 7375 S. Pecos Road, Ste. 102, Las Vegas, NV 89120. The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Since FDA approval in 1970, ketamine has become one of the most widely used and safest anesthetics in the world according to the World Health Organization. Researchers at Yale have been studying low-dose ketamine infusion since 2000, with results that have been described as "dramatic" in patients with severe depression unresponsive to other antidepressants.
"Over the past 10 years, KWC has provided safe and successful care in more than 50,000 treatments. This remarkable record is grounded in our research-backed, evidenced-based belief that responsible ketamine therapy demands precisely controlled clinical settings staffed by experienced, local and knowledgeable medical professionals. Our Las Vegas clinic combines a healing therapeutic environment with precise, tailored infusions and treatment plans individualized to each patient. A medical professional stays with each patient during every treatment to provide continual medical monitoring and an extra level of reassurance if needed," said Nicholson.
Depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mood disorders are serious mental wellness issues. KWC follows The American Psychiatric Association's strong recommendation that any ketamine provider team should include a trained psychologist or therapist and a medical doctor to carefully screen and assess a patient's physical and mental status before and after a course of treatment. After each course of treatment, the KWC Las Vegas clinic actively works with patients to track and support their continued wellness, and can help with resources for managing any issues or roadblocks that arise. Because ketamine works with different neurotransmitters than typical anti-depressants, it often provides rapid benefits in days versus weeks. Comprehensive treatment plans including ongoing treatments can help sustain these benefits.
"We understand that today there is still much misunderstanding about ketamine and people have questions. If you or someone you love are considering ketamine therapy, we encourage you to call us at 855-538-9355. We will connect you confidentially to an expert who can help determine if ketamine infusion therapy is right for you and walk you through exactly what you can expect during and after treatment at our Las Vegas clinic," said Ellen Diamond, PhD., Chief Psychologist with Ketamine Wellness Centers.
Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) began in 2011 with a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives dedicated to providing personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain. In 2021, KWC became the largest independently owned ketamine provider for mental health and chronic pain in the United States and has provided over 50,000 treatments to appropriate patients from children to seniors. KWC now employs over 75 staff members in 10 clinic locations and serves patients across eight states. There is hope, there is help.
