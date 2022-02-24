NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 2017, Keto-Mojo has been a leader in providing tools that monitor metabolic health. The company currently manufactures the number one blood glucose and ketone meter in the US. Now, Keto-Mojo launches MyMojoHealth, a platform that provides healthcare practitioners with real-time access to their patients' health data, allowing them to review, monitor, respond and intervene more quickly which ultimately results in better patient compliance and outcomes.
It couldn't come at a better time. Rates of metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity are at an all-time high. According to the CDC, nearly 34.2 million people of all ages—just over 1 in 10—have diabetes, and approximately 88 million American adults—more than 1 in 3—have prediabetes. Nutritional therapies that incorporate real-time access to data and remote patient monitoring have the potential to transform healthcare for patients and practitioners alike.
Says Dorian Greenow, founder of Keto-Mojo, "Real-time monitoring of patient health data is a game-changer for health practitioners who, in the past, have had to rely on the memory and honesty of patients in reporting compliance with their treatment programs. With MyMojoHealth, practitioners can quickly scan their patient data on a daily or weekly basis and identify the patients that need more attention." He adds, "The evidence shows that patients who receive instant feedback on their dietary choices have higher rates of compliance."
MyMojoHealth is a secure, cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant data storage solution that allows practitioners to access patient data on multiple platforms including the proprietary MyMojoHealth web platform. By creating a practitioner account on the platform and inviting patients to share their data, practitioners can create custom groups of patients, monitor patients daily, view trends and graphs, email patients directly from the platform, and download reports.
For practitioners with an electronic health record (EHR) system like Elation Health, Epic, or Athena Health, an integration with MyMojoHealth allows them to view patient data directly in their EHR system. MyMojoHealth also integrates with other popular health apps like Cronometer and Carb Manager (for nutritional tracking) and Lifeomic (a fasting tracker). By downloading those apps and turning on access to Keto-Mojo data, users can view their glucose and ketone readings alongside other health metrics.
The benefits of reducing metabolic diseases are significant. Patients with type 2 diabetes incur about 2.3 times greater annual medical expenses than persons without diabetes and a reduced lifespan of about 8.5 years. One in four healthcare dollars today are spent on individuals with diabetes, even though 1 in 10 people has diabetes in the US.
ABOUT KETO-MOJO
Keto-Mojo is an independently owned company committed to enhancing lives by providing powerful tools and resources that support changes in dietary lifestyle and nutritional therapies. Since launching in 2017, Keto-Mojo single-handedly lowered the cost of ketone testing by 75%. Then, in October 2020, it released the GK+ meter with the most advanced technology in blood testing accompanied by a free HIPAA-compliant app that allows users to track and graph their readings on their smartphones and automatically calculates the Glucose Ketone Index (GKI). The release of MyMojoHealth completes the circle by providing healthcare practitioners a secure connection and access to patient data in real-time. Keto-Mojo is distributed in 31 countries. To learn more about Keto-Mojo and MyMojoHealth, visit https://keto-mojo.com/.
