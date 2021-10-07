NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin McHale has spent over 30 years building successful teams and breaking new creative ground in the Medical Advertising industry. He's honed his craft in a wide array of therapeutic areas for blockbuster brands, biotech startups, and everything in between. Most recently, he served a ten-year tenure as Managing Director, ECD at Neon, an FCB Health Network Company, overseeing explosive growth.
Kevin's creative talent is accompanied by an equally impressive ability to build and nurture innovative teams, making him a perfect fit with ClinicalMind's culture-forward philosophy. In the newly created Chief Creative Officer role, he will be an integral part of ClinicalMind's ambitious growth and innovation plans. Central to this effort will be forging new and engaging experiences for a range of audiences, including healthcare practitioners, patients and caregivers, managed markets stakeholders, and biopharmaceutical field representatives.
Jeanne Martel, CEO of ClinicalMind, said "We have gotten to a point where it is clear that the next generation of Medical Communications solutions will rely on having world-class creative. We need to break some old conventions about what Medical Communications can be and challenge ourselves to embrace the critical role creativity will play in helping grow our clients' businesses. To do this – it absolutely had to be Kevin!"
Kevin will oversee creative for all ClinicalMind business units, and the expansion of ClinicalMind's creative team.
About ClinicalMind
ClinicalMind is a rapidly growing healthcare communications company known for providing innovative technology solutions, outstanding scientific storytelling, and an exceptional client experience. ClinicalMind combines a diverse portfolio of capabilities into a seamlessly integrated set of solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients. For more information, visit http://www.clinicalmind.com.
