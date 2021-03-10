BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin S. Little, Chairman & CEO of Health Advocates Network, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' annual "Staffing 100" list for 2021. The SIA Staffing 100 list celebrates notable and influential individuals whose impact on the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem elevates the industry and drives its evolution. This is the fourth time Mr. Little has been selected for inclusion on SIA's Staffing 100 list.
"I'm honored to be leading an incredibly talented group at Health Advocates Network, and this recognition is due to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Kevin Little. In 2020, Health Advocates Network spent considerable time and manpower providing non-clinical staff to health organizations in support of their response to COVID-19.
"Congratulations to the 2021 Staffing 100 North America honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous skill and resourcefulness amidst the uncertainty and volatility of the past year, meeting the moment with grace and agility," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products, SIA. "From the deployment of healthcare workers to needed allyship at a time when diversity matters most to launching new solutions, these leaders are helping the industry to reach greater heights."
"Indeed congratulates this year's Staffing 100 North America on this important recognition and on the vital role they play in connecting the right people with the right jobs across sectors, skill segments and business professions," said Paul Wolfe, SVP of Global Human Resources, Indeed. "It is an honor to celebrate them."
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies servicing healthcare clients. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit hanstaff.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/health-advocates-network/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our priority research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the internal business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in London, England. For more information, visit http://www.staffingindustry.com.
