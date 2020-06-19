DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Hong Kong Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market: Supplier Strategies, Volume and Sales Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.
Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du)
Infectious Disease Screening Tests
AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.
Competitive Assessments
- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, M&A, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT.
Current and Emerging Products
- Analysis of current and emerging blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT screening assays.
- Review of automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers.
Technology Review
- Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.
- Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.
Blood Group Genotyping
PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing
Microarrays
BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing
Strategic Recommendations
- New product development opportunities for blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT assays and instrumentation with significant market appeal.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- BioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- CellMark Forensics/LabCorp
- Diagast
- DiaSorin
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- Immucor
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic
- Proteome Sciences
- Quest
- Quidel
- Roche
- Siemens
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher
