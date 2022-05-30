Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Testing Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present eye testing equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global eye testing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%.

Market Dynamics

  • Market Opportunities & Trends
    • Increasing Access to Healthcare in Developing Economies
    • Technological Advances in Eye Diagnostic Equipment
    • Rising Relevance of Digital, AI-Driven Solutions for Diagnosis & Surgery
  • Market Growth Enablers
    • Rising Government Programs & Eye Care Delivery Initiatives
    • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
    • Growing Awareness & Favorable Patient Pool
    • Rising Demand for Diagnosis
  • Market Growth Restraints
    • Lack of Standard Services in Emerging Markets
    • Risks & Disadvantages of Eye Testing Equipment

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

  • By test equipment segment, autorefractor ad phoropter are the two highly used eye testing equipment shows the dominance over other eye testing equipment with more that 30% market share.
  • Cataract is highly prevalent eye condition across the world which drives the high demand for eye testing equipment and contribute higher market growth with accounting higher market share over the other eye conditions in application segment.
  • Glaucoma is one of the fast growing applications with 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.
  • In 2021, hospitals & eye clinics stand on first position in end user segment with accounting more than 55% market share in eye testing equipment market and it is expected to dominate in the forecasted period as well.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • North America is leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market by Test Equipment

4.3.2 Market by Applications

4.3.3 Market by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

9 Market Growth Enablers

10 Market Growth Restraints

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Geography Segment Insights

11.1.2 Test Equipment Segment Insights

11.1.3 Application Segment Insights

11.1.4 End-User Segment Insights

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Test Equipment

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Autorefractor & Phoropter

12.4 Optical Coherence Tomography (Oct)

12.5 Fundus Camera

12.6 Perimetry

12.7 Tonometer

12.8 Biometer

12.9 Slit Lamp

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cataract

13.4 General Examination

13.5 Glaucoma

13.6 Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals & Eye Clinics

14.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

14.5 Optometry Academic Institutes

15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America

17 Europe

18 APAC

19 Latin America

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis

22 Key Company Profiles

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • Takagi Seiko
  • Metall Zug
  • Topcon
  • Nidek

23 Other Prominent Vendors

  • Apollo Medical Optics
  • Albert Waeschle
  • Amtek Group
  • Canon Medical System Corporation
  • Heidelbeg Engineering
  • Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric
  • Bon Optic
  • Revenio Group (Icare)
  • Coburn Technologies
  • Costruzione Strumeti Oftalmici-Cso
  • Dino-Lite Europe (Anmo Electronic Corporation)
  • Ellex
  • Escalon Medical
  • Essilor International
  • Huvitz
  • Heine USA Ltd.
  • Iridex Corporation
  • Invotech Excel Fzco
  • Keeler (Halma plc)
  • Kowa Company
  • Medline Industries
  • Luneau Technology Group
  • Neitz Instruments Co. Ltd.
  • Suzhou Kangjie Medical
  • Spengler Holtex Group
  • Oculus
  • Oscar Boscarol S.R.L.
  • Nikon
  • Gem Optical Instruments Industries
  • Rexxam
  • Rudolf Riester GmbH
  • 66 Vision Tech
  • Veatch
  • Zumax Medical
  • Yeasn
  • Frey
  • US Ophthalmic
  • Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)
  • Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxhoc9

