DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 -- The "U.S. Market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Laboratory Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Direct to consumer laboratory testing is also known as patient-ordered laboratory testing. A variety of tests are now available for direct to consumer testing.
The growing market for direct-to-consumer laboratory testing may promote awareness of health issues and genetic diseases, which will allow patients to take a more proactive role in their healthcare.
With advances in technology, the completion of the sequencing of the human genome and the pressures of the pandemic, direct to consumer lab testing is becoming increasingly popular. Still, clinical laboratories are an essential part of the health industry. It is estimated that the vast majority of physician's diagnoses are a result of laboratory tests. In addition to diagnosing patients, clinical lab testing is performed to evaluate disease progression, monitor drug treatment and conditions, determine individual therapy, and several other reasons.
Several trends are continuing to shape the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market including the growing demand for early disease detection and diagnosis, personalized medicine, importance of disease monitoring, consumer acceptance and expanded technologies. The report examines these and other essential market trends.
Additionally, issues and trends explored in this report include:
- Demographics and Aging Population
- Growing Incidence of Disease
- Regulatory Environment
- Consumer Driven Health Care
- Emphasis on Preventative Healthcare
- Developments in Personalized Medicine
- Mobile Devices
- Informed Consent
- Payment Structure
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Large Diagnostic Companies and DTC
- Telehealth and DTC Testing
Leading companies profiled in the report include:
- 23andMe
- Any Lab Test Now
- Color Genomics
- Direct Laboratory Services
- EasyDNA
- Everlywell
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- MyMedLab
- Medichecks.com
- Ombre Gut Health (formerly Thryve)
- Quest Diagnostics
- Request A Test
The base year for data was 2021. The forecast years are 2022-2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) provided for 2021-2026 periods for each segment covered. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, and innovative technology.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Scope and Methodology
- Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
- Leading Market Participants
- Conclusions
Chapter 2: Introduction
- The U.S. Laboratory Service Industry
- Growth of the DTC Testing Market
- U.S. Laboratory Industry Structure
- CLIA Laboratory Registration, Laboratories by Type
- Direct-To-Consumer Testing
- DTC in Genetic Testing
- New Opportunities in Direct-To-Consumer Testing Outlets
- Dialysis Clinics
- Hospitals
- Regulation in the Laboratory Industry
- Certificate of Waiver
- Laboratory Developed Tests
- State-By-State Evaluations
- Testing and Services
Chapter 3: Direct-To-Consumer Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
- Routine Testing
- Blood Cell Count
- Cholesterol Level Testing
- Diabetes Testing
- HIV Testing
- Pregnancy Testing
- Substance Abuse Testing
- Urinalysis
- COVID-19
- Saliva Testing
- DTC Routine Clinical Laboratory Market Drivers and Barriers
- Market Size and Growth
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 4: Direct-To Consumer Genetic Laboratory Testing Market
- Genetic Research
- Growth of DTC Genetic Testing Market
- Types of DTC Genetic Testing
- Evolution of DTC Genetic Testing
- DTC Genetic Testing Business Model
- Market Constraints
- DTC Genetic Laboratory Testing Market Drivers and Barriers
- Market Size and Growth
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Industry Drivers and Barriers
- Issues and Trends Driving the Direct-To-Consumer Market
- Consumer Driven Healthcare
- Affordability and Accessibility
- Privacy
- Aging Population
- Increase in Chronic Disease
- Emphasis on Preventative Healthcare
- Regulatory Environment
- Regulatory Pathway
- Accuracy
- Informed Consent
- Payment Structure for Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing
- Patient Direct Pay
- Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Savings Accounts
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Mobile Devices
- Large Diagnostic Companies and DTC
- Telehealth and DTC Testing
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
- 23andMe
- Any Lab Test Now
- Color Genomics
- Direct Laboratory Services
- EasyDNA
- Everlywell
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- MyMedLab
- Medichecks.com
- Ombre Gut Health (formerly Thryve)
- Quest Diagnostics
- Request A Test
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkr77m
