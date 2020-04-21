Keypath Education Partners with Marymount University to Help Launch Two Advanced Online FNP Programs and One Online EdD Program

Marymount's Malek School of Health Professions has launched an online Master of Science-Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) and a Doctor of Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner (DNP-FNP) program. Marymount's School of Science, Mathematics and Education has launched an online Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Organizational Innovation (EdD) program, pending SACS-COC approval.