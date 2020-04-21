WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marymount University is now offering two online programs specifically focused on family nurse practitioners, and one online program focused on education at the doctoral level. These programs will expand Marymount's respected on-campus program offerings, which also promote career preparation, and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Applications are now being accepted for these programs, with the first term starting August of 2020.
"Today is a great day for Marymount University as we launch this new wave of online programs in partnership with Keypath Education. Our faculty have been working diligently with the Keypath team to address all kinds of complexities to ensure the greatest educational experience possible for all students, wherever they might be," said Dr. Hesham El-Rewini, Provost and Senior Vice President of Marymount University.
Online Family Nurse Practitioner Programs
Marymount's curriculum for the online FNP programs emphasize evidenced-informed care and compassion to prepare nurses for advanced practice—with a focus on primary care—for individuals or families throughout their lifespan.
Students will translate theoretical knowledge from the sciences and humanities into the delivery of advanced nursing care. They will design preventative clinical strategies to promote health and reduce the risk of disease. They will also demonstrate advanced practice competencies in the delivery of safe, quality care to diverse populations.
Clinical Placement Services
Marymount works with its students to offer a high-quality placement experience that meets the university's clinical requirements and prepares them for success in their future practice. This service allows students to focus on their coursework and the core competencies that will direct their clinicals.
Online Doctor of Education
Marymount's curriculum for the EdD program applies proven strategies and practices to shape transformative leaders and architects of change who make significant contributions to educational agencies, organizations, and communities.
The online EdD is designed for working professionals who want to promote change across diverse instructional and organizational settings; key collaborations with diverse audiences and stakeholders; and innovative problem-solving to improve processes and analytical thinking skills, which foster actionable solutions.
"We are thrilled to partner with a student-centered institution like Marymount University, which has a strong commitment to quality and innovation," added Steve Fireng, Global Chief Executive Officer of Keypath Education.
About Marymount University
Marymount University is a comprehensive Catholic university, guided by the traditions of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary. Through the School of Science, Mathematics, and Education and the Malek School of Health Professions, Marymount promotes career preparation, and provides opportunities for personal and professional growth. The university strives to be nationally recognized for innovation and commitment to student success, alumni achievement, and faculty and staff excellence. That begins with a student‐centered learning community that values diversity and focuses on the education of the whole person.
About Keypath Education
Keypath Education's mission is to educate professionals to transform their world. Keypath designs and delivers the most career-relevant online programs with the world's leading universities. Their focus is to produce meaningful work with passion, and strive to make a difference by educating professionals to transform their world. The company has offices and partners in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
CONTACT: Steve Fireng, Global CEO, steve.fireng@keypathedu.com, 815-529-0907