CINCINNATI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeySource™ has earned Drug Distributor reaccreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for another three-year term.
KeySource is a long-time wholesale distributor of generic pharmaceutical products servicing independent retail pharmacies, long-term care facilities, specialty pharmacies and regional pharmacy chains in all 50 states.
NABP's Drug Distributor Accreditation (formerly known as Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributor®) is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establish uniform safeguards meant to protect the public health. Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the United States drug supply and protects the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited. This reaccreditation process required KeySource to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices in safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.
"The confidence of maintaining a safe supply chain and our history of putting the customer first have enabled us to grow and deliver reliable and innovative solutions to pharmacies across the country. This accreditation is another example of the commitment by each member of our company to maintain the highest standards of safety and quality for each product and service that we deliver in accordance with all federal and state statutory and regulatory requirements, including DSCSA," said Albert Paonessa III, KeySource CEO. "As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service to each of our customers."
"NABP congratulates KeySource on this reaccreditation, and their ongoing dedication to preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the US drug supply," says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Carmen A. Catizone, MS, RPh, DPh. "This reaccreditation signifies KeySource's pivotal role in protecting the public health from counterfeit drugs."
About KeySource
KeySource offers a complete line of generic pharmaceutical products purchased directly from the leading manufacturers in the United States. The Company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and also maintains a sales office in Niagara Falls, New York. KeySource is a member of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) and the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) as well as the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS).
About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public's health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.