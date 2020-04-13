EAGLE, Idaho, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Health, Idaho's leading house call provider since 2013, is utilizing their proven in-home medical, wound, and physical therapy care to bring relief to Treasure Valley residents. With Covid-19 forcing many medical offices to postpone or even cancel appointments, to ensure patients are not exposed, patients may find themselves searching for healthcare solutions.
"It's easy to become frustrated when something out of someone's control can derail their progress with either wounds or physical therapy. However, Keystone is in a unique position to assist these patients meet their goals, while keeping them away from potential exposure to Covid-19," explained Khris Korrell, Director of Physical Therapy for Keystone.
Where most home-bound patients can receive care through a home health agency, patients who are not limited by age or mobility typically don't have access to these treatments. Keystone brings these services to those who aren't restricted to their homes.
How to see if patients qualify:
- Call the Keystone office at 208-514-0670 or visit our website at www.keystone.health
- Office intake will obtain necessary documentation from PCP/Provider
- Appointments will be scheduled within a week, many times within 48 hours, if necessary criteria is met.
Keystone's Wound and Physical Therapy teams provide customized treatment to patients of all ages, including pediatric to geriatric populations. Keystone maintains communication with PCP/Provider during treatment to ensure needs and goals are continually met.
About Keystone Health: After recognizing a need for in-home geriatric care, Keystone was established in 2013 for the Treasure Valley. In 2016, Keystone expanded to include in-home physical therapy with specialized wound care being added in 2019. Founded by Lenny Jensen, FNP-C, Keystone is the only Veteran owned and operated house call service in the Northwest. Keystone takes pride in easing the burden of getting medical attention for geriatric, wound, and physical therapy patients in Ada and Canyon counties.