CLAREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COPE Health Solutions has established an academic partnership with Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) to enhance career pathways in healthcare and address healthcare workforce shortages that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. KGI and COPE Health Solutions will be expanding proven Health Scholars' experiential education courses as well as care navigator, medical assistant, and other workforce training programs that COPE Health Solutions operates.
This collaboration will include scaling of existing programs and courses as well as the development and launch of new programs to train healthcare professionals. For trained and licensed healthcare professionals, there will be professional development and career-enhancing courses and programs, such as COPE Health Solutions' advanced practitioner fellowship.
"Faced with growing national shortages for nearly every healthcare role, it was important to us to partner with COPE Health Solutions, which is on the front lines in hospitals, medical groups, and communities recruiting and educating future health leaders," said Dr. Martin Zdanowicz, Dean of KGI's School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and the Henry E. Riggs School of Applied Life Sciences.
Started in 2000, COPE Health Solutions' Health Scholars programs train more than 6,000 students annually. This number will grow as more programs are added in collaboration with KGI.
COPE Health Solutions recently launched and is developing custom Health Scholars programs for specific healthcare roles, including medical assistants and surgical technicians, for Adventist Health and other providers. As the firm targets adding programs in nursing, pharmacy, phlebotomy, physical therapy, speech pathology, occupational therapy, and clinician leadership, COPE Health Solutions is tapping KGI's academic expertise to help build robust and practical curriculums.
In all cases, Health Scholars are engaged in education and hands-on training programs through partnerships with health systems and medical groups across the United States. The programs target access and outreach to residents in the communities in which the participating provider is located.
"KGI is enhancing and extending the value of our experiential learning programs," said Elizabeth DuBois, Principal and Chief People Officer for COPE Health Solutions. "As the leading healthcare and biotechnology graduate school, KGI is providing top-caliber information, instruction, and support as our Health Scholars move forward to pursue further education and careers in healthcare."
About COPE Health Solutions
COPE Health Solutions is a national healthcare consulting leader in population health management, value-based care and payments, workforce development and data analytics. Our multidisciplinary team of healthcare experts brings payers and providers the experience, capabilities and tools needed to plan for, design, implement and support strategy development and execution. We are driven by our passion to help transform healthcare delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management and build the workforce needed for value-based care.
About Keck Graduate Institute
KGI, a member of The Claremont Colleges, is a recognized leader in biotechnology and healthcare education. KGI offers innovative postgraduate degrees and certificates that integrate life and health sciences, business, pharmacy, engineering, and genetics, with a focus on industry projects, hands-on industry experiences, and team collaboration.
With an entrepreneurial approach and industry connections, KGI provides pathways for students to become leaders within healthcare and the applied life sciences. KGI consists of three schools: Henry E. Riggs School of Applied Life Sciences, School of Medicine, and School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
